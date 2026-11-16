Multiple Players Facing Punishment from NFL After Jaguars Beat Titans

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars improved to 7-2 with a 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

The Jaguars were in control for a majority of the game; however, the game was perhaps closer than anticipated as both teams headed into the fourth quarter with a one-possession game.

After the game, multiple players may be fined by the NFL following plays that were flagged on the field that typically warrant fines. One of those plays was highly controversial and resulted in the Jaguars scoring a touchdown.

Multiple Players Likely Facing Punishment After Jacksonville Jaguars Game

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

During the third quarter, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the ball at Tennessee’s 23-yard line facing third-and-4. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped back to pass and threw an incomplete pass intended for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. However, after the play, Titans lineman John Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing the passer, which extended Jacksonville’s drive and later resulted in a touchdown.

Additionally, a roughing the passer penalty also carries a $17,911 fine.

Franklin-Myers’ potential fine is still up for review, and the NFL may determine not to fine him as the flag was highly questionable.

Titans reporter Jim Wyatt posted on X: “Roughing the passer on @Titans keeps @Jaguars drive alive It was a soft “roughing” call on JFM”

Titans head coach Robert Saleh said of the flag, “As far as the roughing the passer, I still don’t understand what that was.”

Potential Fine for Jaguars Player

Meanwhile, on the ensuing drive, Titans quarterback Cam Ward gained 26 yards on a scramble. After the play Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

ESPN’s Turron Davenport posted on X: “Cam Ward scrambled and was hit late by Jaguars LB Ventrell Miller. The #Titans got the call after the 26 yd gain. It gave them another 15 yds and the ball on the 28 yd line.”

The drive resulted in a field goal for the Titans. The flag may lead to a $17,911 fine for a hit on a defenseless player.