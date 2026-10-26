Jaguars Face Ultimate Decision on Brian Thomas Jr. as Chiefs Start Making Calls Before Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars are running out of time to figure out what they want to do with Brian Thomas Jr.

With the November 10 deadline right around the corner, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally decided to start shopping for a wide receiver, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed.

The Chiefs are actively making calls to rival front offices for a wide receiver, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed on The Pat McAfee Show.

“You know, they have been calling around, and I don’t think it would be a surprise to see them continue to attempt to add a wide receiver before the trade deadline, two weeks from tomorrow,” Schefter said.

Chiefs Making Calls for WR Around the League

“I do think that they will be calling around for wide receivers and they will attempt to look to upgrade that position,” he added.

Plenty of trade proposals have already labeled Thomas Jr. as Kansas City’s ideal deadline target. It’s not just fan speculation, either. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that both the Chiefs and Steelers are the prime destinations for BTJ if the Jaguars ultimately choose to move him.

However, the Chiefs might just be window shopping for now, as Schefter doesn’t believe that a deadline is imminent. In fact, he isn’t even sure whether the Chiefs will get one done at all.

“Whether they can get it done, we’ll see.”

With Rashee Rice sidelined by that hamstring tweak and Tyquan Thornton done after that gruesome ankle dislocation, the cracks in the depth chart finally exposed them. Reid tried to push through and plug the holes internally, but that 20-3 beatdown from Seattle in Week 7 exposed everything. When your leading receiver finishes with 18 yards, the front office can’t pretend everything is fine under center anymore.

Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Has Been Top WR on Trade Board

As for the Jaguars, even if it’s not the Chiefs, other teams will come knocking on the door for Thomas Jr. GM James Gladstone is keeping his cards completely hidden for now, refusing to confirm or deny any trade chatter.

However, head coach Liam Coen noticeably dialed back the tension this week. After yanking Thomas Jr. mid-game in Week 6, Coen took a much more encouraging tone, insisting the offense just needs to find ways to get the ball back into his hands.

“He’s gonna be able to help us make plays this week,” Coen said Monday. “I bet it, I know it. We’re gonna continue to support him, throw our arm around him and continue to do what we gotta do to make plays on Sunday.”

While there’s no confirmation that the Chiefs and Jaguars have engaged in direct trade talks, the connection makes too much sense to ignore. Kansas City is openly shopping around for receiver upgrades, while Thomas Jr. stands out as the exact type of high-upside target that could fix their offense.

The Chiefs are making calls, and the clock in Jacksonville is also ticking.