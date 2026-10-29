Brian Thomas Jr. Breaks Silence on Jaguars Trade Rumors

The Jacksonville Jaguars and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. seem to be at the forefront of all trade discussions. While the team has not officially said they are listening to calls, and Thomas did not demand a trade, the actions by the team and the player lead many to think a divorce is coming.

While the focus outside of the building has been centered around a trade, the former first-round pick opened up on his focus with rumors swirling around. Thomas made it clear that he is keeping his eyes on helping the Jaguars right now.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” said Thomas on the rumors. “I just go out there, do what I do, and try to be the best player I can be.”

Thomas added that his focus is on getting better and paying attention to details on the little things.

“I just keep fighting through it; that’s the only way I know how to get through it,” said Thomas. “Keep coming in here with a good mindset, keep working hard every day at practice, going out there doing the little things. Trying to be the best I can, whether it is blocking, all of the little things.”

Thomas also added that he has leaned on veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers during these times. Meyers is not just a veteran who can help him improve his practice routine; he has also been involved in trade rumors. So, he can help him stay sharp mentally as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. at the Forefront of Trade Rumors

After the bye week, head coach Liam Coen confirmed that Thomas is firmly in the team’s plans.

“He’s gonna be able to help us make plays this week,” Coen said. “I bet it, I know it. We’re gonna continue to support him, throw our arm around him, and continue to do what we gotta do to make plays on Sunday.”

This came after the team benched him in the second half of their Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. Jacksonville is already starting Parker Washington and Meyers over him.

Rookie Josh Cameron has been eating into his snaps. Then, in Week 6, Travis Hunter emerged over him. Thomas went from a budding star to the fifth receiver on the Jags. So, despite Coen’s message, the rumors have not slowed down.

Rumors Pick Up Around Thomas

The former 23rd overall pick produced 1,282 yards in his rookie season. However, that was before Coen was hired as head coach. In his first year under Coen, Thomas had just 728 yards. His yards per route run dropped from 2.45 to 1.45 in his second season.

This year, his yards per route run is down to 0.95. After 80 yards in his first two games combined, he has just 25 yards in the four weeks since then. Thomas has not caught a pass on five targets in the past two weeks.

So, while he continues to focus on getting better and the Jags continue to support him, it is clear something is off between the two.