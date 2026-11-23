The Jacksonville Jaguars trailed the New York Giants by two touchdowns when it appeared they may have cut that deficit in half.

Trevor Lawrence threw to Parker Washington in the back left corner of the end zone, and the rising superstar Washington bobbled the ball but appeared to bring it down.

If you want to be generous with your counting, Washington got three feet down inbounds.

It was called incomplete on the field.

Jacksonville challenged it.

It was called incomplete after review as they ruled that the call stood. There wasn’t inconclusive video evidence to overturn it.

The Jaguars had to settle for a field goal, and it left everyone a bit confused.

Why Wasn’t Parker Washington’s Catch a TD?

The reason that the officials didn’t count this was because of a small movement of the football that happened when Washington was going to the ground.

His feet definitely landed in, but before he then rolled onto the white paint, the football bobbled a bit in his grasp.

A player is supposed to “complete the catch to the ground,” and the ruling must’ve been that he temporarily lost control after his feet had hit, which meant his feet would’ve had to hit again.

Here’s the play (and a video link if it doesn’t display here):

It’s really hard to watch that and think it wasn’t a great catch by Washington.

In essence, he did “catch” it, but the NFL rules didn’t deem it a catch.

Review Irony

This is one of those plays where it mattered so significantly what the call was on the field.

If they call this a touchdown, it seems unlikely they would’ve overturned it, either.

It’ll be fascinating to see if the Jags can stage the rest of a comeback and if these points would’ve mattered.

Instead of making it 20-13, the Jaguars could only make it 20-9 on that drive once Washington’s touchdown didn’t count.