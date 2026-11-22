The Jacksonville Jaguars got a marquee broadcast spot on Sunday. They played in the late afternoon 4:25 p.m. ET window against the New York Giants.

CBS assigned its top crew of Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt to the game. It had a widespread audience, something that almost never happens when the Jags play in the afternoon.

And because of that, CBS pulled out all the bells and whistles — including a Rapunzel-themed graphic for Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen that no one saw coming.

Jaguars in Rapunzel Graphic

During the first half, CBS showcased a graphic video in which it wanted to show the improvements Lawrence had made with head coach Liam Coen.

They turned Lawrence into Rapunzel — the fantasy character with the long hair who was locked up in a tall tower.

Lawrence, who has great hair of his own, was pictured up in the tower, shown with his poor pre-Coen stats.

And then they showed Coen appearing like a prince on a noble horse, there to save Lawrence.

The stats of Lawrence with Coen are certainly a lot better.

This is what the graphic looked like (and it’s at this link if it doesn’t display properly here):

It’s about as bizarre as can be.

On one hand, the premise was solid, and the graphic was well done.

On the other hand, Lawrence as Rapunzel? That’s a bit much.

Jaguars Need Their Prince

Of course, the Jaguars would’ve taken a princely rescue by halftime on Sunday.

The Giants pushed their lead to 20-6 by the intermission. Young pass rusher Abdul Carter was making Lawrence’s life miserable.

Somehow, the Jags would need to be rescued. This was the largest deficit they’ve faced all season, and without a major turnaround, they’re looking at a rough loss.

There’s still a whole extra half to play, and the Jaguars will have to be hoping that some of the magic can shift to their side of the equation.