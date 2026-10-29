Jaguars Revealed as Top Trade Fit for 7-Time Pro Bowler

With the Jacksonville Jaguars sitting at 4-2 and coming out of the bye week, they are likely going to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. One name to keep an eye on is Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler has talked to people inside the NFL who believe the Cardinals should try to trade Baker this year.

“A few wins won’t camouflage Arizona’s transitional state — and it needs draft capital to finish the rebuild,” wrote Fowler. “Baker, who has seven consecutive Pro Bowls and has 3.5 sacks on the season, could help get the Cardinals some extra picks. Long a favorite in coaching circles, Baker would garner strong interest. He’s owed $16.2 million this year and $17.8 million next year. People I’ve talked to believe the Cardinals should try to get something for Baker.”

Fowler only puts the chances of Baker getting traded at 35%. Still, he notes that the two best fits for the Pro Bowl player are the Buffalo Bills and the Jaguars. If the Jaguars can keep Baker away from the Bills while adding him themselves, it would be a huge win.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade Arizona Cardinals for Budda Baker

Baker is 30 years old and in his 10th NFL season. So, there are questions about what type of player he is. Matt Bowen of ESPN confirmed he would still be an impact addition.

“With his downhill speed and urgency to the ball, Baker remains a disruptive safety who can play in split-field schemes or roam near the line of scrimmage,” wrote Bowen. “He isn’t a high-level playmaker in coverage (nine career interceptions), but his ability to defend the run and blitz creates an impact in the game plan.”

While he is not great in coverage, he does already have an interception this season. In the Jaguars loss to the Houston Texans before the bye week, the biggest thing that was exposed was the secondary. So, the Jaguars would be wise to consider Baker.

Jaguars Need Secondary Help

Right now, the team has Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson starting at safety. They also mix in Rayuan Lane.

Murray missed Week 5. While he has been a starter with the Jaguars, he only played 662 snaps last year and has 253 snaps this year. Murray is going to be 33 years old, so the age of Baker is not an issue.

Johnson is a former fourth-round pick. He has mostly been a role player who has turned into a starter. Johnson is in the last year of his rookie deal, so the team could add Baker and let Johnson walk in free agency. They could also push either Johnson or Murray into the third safety role.

This would take some work from the former sixth-round pick Lane, who has had moments, but is considered a weakness on the defense right now.

None of the safeties they currently have are impact players, and none of them are in the Jaguars’ plans for the long term. Adding Baker helps this year and gives them flexibility next season. The only question is how much the Cardinals will want back in a trade.