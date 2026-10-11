Caitlin Clark Sends Message to Jaguars After Crazy Win Over Eagles

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA season with the Indiana Fever is over.

That has given her a chance to watch some NFL action, and she apparently had her TV on early on Sunday of Week 5 as the Jacksonville Jaguars took on the Philadelphia Eagles in London.

The Jags looked likely to lose until an impressive sequence at the end of regulation got Jacksonville a win.

The Jaguars are now 4-1, which isn’t necessarily a surprise.

The fact that Clark shouted them out afterward? That’s a bit more surprising.

Caitlin Clark Shouts Out Jaguars

Clark took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about the Jaguars after their win.

This is what Clark shared:

What an insane win for the jags — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) October 11, 2026

That’s certainly what a lot of fans were thinking.

It’s just kind of cool that Clark took the time to shout out the Jaguars. They aren’t one of the more popular teams in the NFL.

Jaguars fans are loyal and proud, but it’s just not a big market compared to a lot of the rest of the league.

That makes the fact that the most popular women’s basketball player on the planet took the time to say something positive about them a really cool subplot on Sunday.

What Did Jaguars Do?

The finish of the Jaguars’ game is what was so crazy.

The Eagles took a 19-17 lead with just eight seconds left on a field goal by Jake Elliott, and Jacksonville didn’t have a timeout left.

They basically needed things to go perfectly, and they did.

First, Ameer Abdullah ran the kickoff back to the Philadelphia 39-yard line — it was a 53-yard return.

And after the clock initially appeared to expire, the officials put one second back on the clock.

From there, it was a 57-yard field goal attempt for the strong-legged Cam Little. But the Jags were without their usual long snapper and had defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton filling in. His first three snaps for Little kicks on the day were all high.

This snap was, too, but just good enough as the holder brought it down in time.

Little’s kick was true, and the Jaguars had a marquee win.

Jacksonville is now 4-1, and no matter what else happens on Sunday, they’ll have the lead in the AFC South Division through five weeks.

They’ll also have this cool shoutout from Clark to appreciate. Maybe they can make a fan out of the Fever superstar.