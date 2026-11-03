Jaguars Urged to Turn 4th Round Pick into $84M Starter

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially have a significant need at defensive tackle due to the injury to veteran DaVon Hamilton. They were already in the trade market for a defensive tackle, and now the team is even more pressed to add a name at the trade deadline. A name to watch in the next week is Christian Barmore of the New England Patriots, according to John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI.

Shipley believes Barmore is a better fit than other defensive tackles because he is closer to a direct replacement for Hamilton.

“Barmore is not exactly a run-stuffer like Hamilton, but he would give the Jaguars more punch and more versatility than many other defensive tackles out there,” wrote Shipley. “Most other options are players who can not fill the void at nose tackle, such as potentially Zach Sieler, or are nose tackles who would offer little else but run defense. Barmore would fit somewhere in the middle, and chances are he would not take a significant draft pick to nab.”

Shipley added that the Barmore contract gives the Jaguars some flexibility. The team could keep him for two more years beyond this season. At the same time, if he does not work out, the Jags can simply release him and move on.

“Barmore does not carry any dead cap after this season, either,” wrote Shipley. “He would still be under contract for another two seasons for about $41 million, but the Jaguars would have time to see if he fits in their scheme and culture to determine if that is a price worth living with. Daron Payne would have made a ton of sense here, but Barmore works as a quick pivot if the Patriots are ready to cut ties.”

The Jaguars might look into a longer-term option because Hamilton is a free agent after this season. So, he might have played his last snap with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade for New England Patriots Defensive Tackle Christian Barmore

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated told NBC Boston last week that he would not be surprised if Barmore was traded. He also listed the trade cost as a fourth-round pick.

“They have listened and talked to other teams about trading him,” Breer said. “My understanding is the price would be about a fourth-round pick, and he may be tradable.”

Barmore would be good value for a fourth-round pick. He has also fallen to third in the rotation for the Patriots, which has made him expendable in New England.

Barmore Fits Jaguars

Barmore is a former first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he has never ascended to a full-time starter. Some of that is because his primary position is nose tackle.

Barmore signed a four-year, $84M extension in 2024. However, he missed most of the 2024 season due to blood clots. He came back in 2025, but was not as impactful. On top of that, the Patriots changed coaching staffs and have a new defense. Now, he is playing less in 2026 than most years. So, a trade makes sense.