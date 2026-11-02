Report: Jaguars Trade Urgency ‘Amplified’ After Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to be without defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton for the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn quad. With the trade deadline approaching, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that the Jaguars’ need for a defensive tackle has been amplified due to the injury. He also reported that the belief in league circles was that the team would explore upgrades on the line before the injury.

“The belief in league circles is that Jacksonville has been looking for interior DL help at the deadline. That need only amplifies with Hamilton out,” tweeted Fowler.

The belief in league circles is Jacksonville has been looking for interior DL help at the deadline. That need only amplifies with Hamilton out. https://t.co/OqRZAiWkxw — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 2, 2026

The team had been linked to names like Moro Ojomo and Zach Sieler prior to the injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars Ramping Up Search for Defensive Line Help

John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI noted that the Jaguars needed to improve their pass rush, and that could have been in the form of a defensive lineman prior to the game.

“Simply put, if the Jaguars struggle to impact Jones with their pass-rush on Sunday, then they will have to raise the urgency to add a pass-rusher at the deadline,” wrote Shipley on the Jaguars’ need prior to Week 8. “Regardless of whether it is edge help or interior defensive line reinforcements, this game and matchup should tell the Jaguars how badly they need to add some help.”

The issue now is that Hamilton was their best run-defending threat. They went from needing a pass-rushing interior lineman to a player who can impact the game in both the pass and run. So, they will either need to take a bigger swing or look to take multiple swings on the line.

Shipley acknowledged the difference after the game.

“Jacksonville was likely already in the market for a pocket-pushing three-technique who could make an impact on passing downs next to Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, and Ruke Orhorhoro,” he added. “That is still a need, too. But now so is nose tackle.”

Shipley adds that Roy Lopez of the Arizona Cardinals, Vita Vea and A’Shawn Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Moro Ojomo of the Philadelphia Eagles are the names to watch for.

Jaguars Might Be Without Hamilton After 2026

The big question for Hamilton is whether he will be with the team after this season. Hamilton will be entering free agency after the year. The interior lineman has been with Jacksonville for seven years, but will be 30 years old this upcoming season.

So, the Jags could let him test the market and try to get younger on the line. This can impact their plans at the trade deadline. All of a sudden, the team is not just in the market for a rental. They could trade for someone who is going to make a significant impact this year and then extend them, or have them locked down beyond this year. That would make their decision on Hamilton much easier this offseason. We will see what Jacksonville decides to do.