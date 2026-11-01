Davon Hamilton Injury Update: Here’s Why Jaguars’ DT Was Carted Off

The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a great start on the scoreboard on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jags scored the first two touchdowns by early in the second quarter, and it certainly looked like a clash between one team in a fire sale and another team that wants to win the division and more.

Just one thing went wrong for the Jaguars early: Davon Hamilton was injured, and it didn’t look good.

Davon Hamilton Injury Update

Hamilton went down during the second quarter and immediately held toward his right knee.

Trainers came out to check on him, but he had to be carted off the field.

Fumble recovered by Bryan Thomas on the mishandled handoff… but now DaVon Hamilton down on the field, teammates circled around him #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O’Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 1, 2026

#Jaguars calling for the cart for Davon Hamilton — Ryan O’Halloran (@ryanohalloran) November 1, 2026

It’s never a good sign when an interior lineman has some kind of knee injury from the traffic around them as they go to work. There are lots of ugly ways for injuries to happen in that setup.

It appears Hamilton found himself in a bad spot, and it’s not clear what comes next for him.

Davon Hamilton Sounds Familiar

Many fans became more familiar with Hamilton in Week 5.

The Jaguars were playing their first of two London games, and their long snapper was injured. Hamilton was the backup.

He had to come in and do a job that he doesn’t do on a regular basis, with a lot of eyes watching. Hamilton did just well enough to help the Jags win that day.

Hamilton is actually quite important for the Jaguars in his day job, too.

He’s a part of the great Jacksonville run defense:

Big loss for the Jaguars. Hamilton anchors the top-ranked run defense. When asked this week why the Jaguars were so good at stopping the run, DE Josh Hines-Allen replied: “D-Ham.” — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 1, 2026

Jacksonville will just hope the news isn’t as bad as it looked.