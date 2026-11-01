Hi, Subscriber

Davon Hamilton Injury Update: Here’s Why Jaguars’ DT Was Carted Off

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: Davon Hamilton #52 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a great start on the scoreboard on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jags scored the first two touchdowns by early in the second quarter, and it certainly looked like a clash between one team in a fire sale and another team that wants to win the division and more.

Just one thing went wrong for the Jaguars early: Davon Hamilton was injured, and it didn’t look good.

Davon Hamilton Injury Update

Hamilton went down during the second quarter and immediately held toward his right knee.

Trainers came out to check on him, but he had to be carted off the field.

It’s never a good sign when an interior lineman has some kind of knee injury from the traffic around them as they go to work. There are lots of ugly ways for injuries to happen in that setup.

It appears Hamilton found himself in a bad spot, and it’s not clear what comes next for him.

Davon Hamilton Sounds Familiar

Many fans became more familiar with Hamilton in Week 5.

The Jaguars were playing their first of two London games, and their long snapper was injured. Hamilton was the backup.

He had to come in and do a job that he doesn’t do on a regular basis, with a lot of eyes watching. Hamilton did just well enough to help the Jags win that day.

Hamilton is actually quite important for the Jaguars in his day job, too.

He’s a part of the great Jacksonville run defense:

Jacksonville will just hope the news isn’t as bad as it looked.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Davon Hamilton Injury Update: Here’s Why Jaguars’ DT Was Carted Off

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Jaguars News

More Heavy on Jaguars News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x