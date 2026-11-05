ESPN’s Adam Schefter Shares Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update For Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big injury question mark for Thursday Night Football: Bhayshul Tuten.

The second-year RB was injured on Sunday, although he finished out that game before it became apparently clear that the injury was worse than thought.

Tuten didn’t practice at all in the short week before the Jags face the Baltimore Ravens to open Week 9.

On the Jaguars’ injury report, Tuten is listed as questionable — and it’s a key question.

If Tuten doesn’t play, a key contributor is removed from the Jaguars’ offense.

If he does play, will Tuten be at full strength? That’s certainly a reasonable thing to wonder, too.

There may not be a full update until the inactive report at 6:50 p.m. ET, but in the meantime, there are little hints out there, including from ESPN’s NFL insider, Adam Schefter.

Adam Schefter on Bhayshul Tuten

Schefter appeared on the 9 a.m. hour of SportsCenter on ESPN2 on Thursday morning and spoke about a number of topics, including briefly about Tuten.

The insider said that Tuten is expected to go through warmups before the game for a final assessment, and Schefter said it “wouldn’t surprise me” if Tuten ended up active for the game.

That’s more speculative than fact, and it does sound like the warmups are going to matter.

But it’s also a bit of a positive outlook for Jaguars fans (and fantasy football managers) who are hoping for good news.

What Happened to Bhayshul Tuten?

Video circulated after the Jaguars’ 42-7 win on Sunday over the Colts that Tuten had been hurt during the first quarter.

On a running play, it was clear Tuten had rolled his foot and/or ankle, and it looked painful.

Somehow, Tuten played the rest of the game (and had a great game). The Jags rested their starters a bit early with the big lead, which may have been helpful for Tuten in retrospect.

Still, it seems the Jaguars may not have realized the extent of the injury until after the fact. Tuten didn’t practice all week and is a legitimate question mark for Thursday.

The Ravens are starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback, so it might not matter — but Jacksonville would still feel more secure if Tuten was available.