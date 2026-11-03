Ex-Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew Announcement Adds Magical Chapter

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the first NFL team to learn about Gardner Minshew’s mustache and magic. They weren’t the last.

Minshew has made a career out of staging unexpected performances no matter what uniform he’s wearing, and the latest feat came for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cards turned to their backup Minshew facing a 17-3 deficit in the third quarter to the Dallas Cowboys.

Minshew led the Cardinals to 27 points in the fourth quarter and would’ve won the game in regulation if not for a missed extra point by Chad Ryland.

Arizona won in overtime when Ryland’s field goal went through, though, and Minshew Magic was real yet again.

Minshew became the first quarterback in the NFL this season to throw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Against a team favored to beat the Cardinals anyway, with a two-TD margin when he checked into the game, Minshew wasn’t fazed.

Yet again, in a career full of providing a spark, Minshew gave his team a jolt.

He’s new to the Cardinals this season, but the uniform doesn’t matter. The mustachioed man in the uniform does.

Jacksonville Jaguars fans know it well, as Minshew began his career as a sixth-round pick with the Jags who was forced into action in his very first game after a Nick Foles injury.

Now, Minshew has earned himself a new gig.

Gardner Minshew Announcement

The Cardinals’ head coach, Mike LaFleur, announced on Monday that Minshew will be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback in Week 9.

Jacoby Brissett had held the job so far this season, but he’s who the Cardinals benched for Minshew on Sunday, and now Minshew keeps that job for at least a week.

Arizona may eventually want to give a look to rookie Carson Beck, but for now, it’s Minshew’s starting job.

Arizona Cardinals Record

For those wondering just how far Minshew’s magic can go — the Cardinals are 3-5 after their surprise win over the Cowboys. They also shocked the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season in a game in which all 18 of their points came on Ryland field goals.

The NFC West Division is maybe the toughest in football, so no one will be predicting Arizona to go on a run and make the playoffs.

But Minshew has proven to be full of surprises in his NFL career — to the point that we really shouldn’t be surprised anymore.

So it’ll be worth keeping an eye on the Cardinals going forward. You never know what Minshew might do next.