Jaguars Urged to Consider Trading $24M Veteran

While the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, they emerge in an interesting spot where they have some players that could be included in trade packages, or help soften the blow the team takes in draft capital for other trades. Most expect the team to listen to calls on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Another name that is worth considering in a trade is starting right guard Ezra Cleveland, according to John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI.

Shipley notes that the Jaguars have enough depth along their interior to try to pull off a trade.

“The Jaguars could see Cleveland as expendable as he enters his final 11 regular-season games under contract with the team, in part due to the contract situation and in part due to the other linemen on the roster,” wrote Shipley. “Cleveland has never really been seen as an extension candidate after this season, so trading him for value now instead of hoping to potentially get a compensatory pick for him after next year’s free agency would make long-term sense.”

The Jaguars added Cleveland in 2023. The team acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings to fill a need at left guard. He started at left guard for the past three seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade Ezra Cleveland at Trade Deadline

The team signed him to a three-year $24M extension in 2024. So he entered the 2026 season under contract. Jacksonville drafted Emmanuel Pregnon in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he slotted into the starting lineup in Week 1.

Cleveland was expected to be depth, but the team had to place Patrick Mekari on the IR to start the season. Mekari is expected to be back at some point, and even beyond that, the Jaguars are deep enough at guard that they could move Cleveland.

Jaguars Depth Allows for a Cleveland Trade

The Jags traded for Daniel Faalele this offseason to add depth to the team. With the injury to Anton Harrison, he is now a potential backup tackle. However, he has been best at guard and started at right guard for the Baltimore Ravens in multiple playoff runs.

He is a nice depth piece to have. However, they also have Wyatt Milum. Milum is a third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. He played 55 snaps at right guard as a rookie and has 12 snaps at right guard this season. Milum is going to be on the roster next year, while Cleveland is unlikely to. So, if the drop-off is not substantial, the team would be smart to try Milum at guard already.

More than that, they have an excess here. Cleveland would get them the most in a return. If they can turn the excess at guard into added depth on the defensive line or in the secondary, it is going to be viewed as a huge win.

It is not expected, but it would be a great decision if the Jags can buy at the deadline while also moving on from Cleveland.