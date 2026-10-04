Jaguars Get Potentially Game-Winning Injury Update on Bengals Ja’Marr Chase

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase trade went down with an injury in the second quarter of Jaguars vs. Bengals.

The star receiver was twisted to the ground by his facemask when trying to evade the Jags’ CB Jarrian Jones after catching a dump-off pass from Joe Burrow.

Ja’Marr Chase ‘Questionable’ for Return vs. Jaguars

The medical team rushed to the field when Chase remained down after the tackle. He was eventually able to make his way into the blue medical tent for further evaluation. The Bengals star wide receiver was then taken back to the locker room for assessment. He was walking under his own power but had a towel draped over his head.

The Bengals later announced that Chase is being evaluated for a concussion. He is officially “questionable” to return to the team’s Week 4 game against the Jaguars.

The questionable tag could be massive for the Jaguars as they already ride on their slow but early lead 13-3 over the Bengals at halftime.

The biggest storyline that somehow became a rivalry for Chase heading into Week 4 was Travis Hunter. And Hunter looks in absolute demolition mode for the day.

According to Ben Baby, Hunter even went to check on Chase after he was taken to the injury tent.

Although the interception didn’t count, Hunter breaking Tee Higgins‘ ankle became another highlight for the night.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow dropped back on third down late in the first quarter of Week 4 and decided to give Higgins a chance. Hunter said not today, and connected with Burrow’s pass instead.

And this is all just the first half of Bengals vs. Jaguars. The second half, which generally has all the roller coaster, still awaits.