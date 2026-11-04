Here’s What Jaguars Can Trade Brian Thomas Jr. For

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t have to trade Brian Thomas Jr., and that’s a layer that can make all the rumors more difficult to navigate.

There are certainly other teams with interest in BTJ. There are certainly reasons that the Jaguars could trade him. But they don’t have to.

A deal will really come down simply to whether the Jags decide that their present and future are better with Thomas around or with Thomas gone.

There’s also the matter of getting something useful in return. Unlike a rebuilding team, the Jaguars are chasing big goals this season. Trading Thomas just for future assets may not be the move.

But they do have one need that’s clear, and there’s a chance Thomas could help them get it.

What Jaguars Could Trade BTJ For

The Jaguars need interior defensive line help.

They were already going after potential defensive tackle targets before Week 8, but when Davon Hamilton sustained a season-ending injury, the need became even stronger.

There’s at least a chance that Thomas could help them land reinforcements on the inside.

“A season-ending torn right quadriceps muscle to nose tackle DaVon Hamilton — whom Coen and teammates have called the key to the Jaguars’ top-ranked run defense (77.4 yards per game allowed) — reinforces the defensive line as the top priority in a potential trade ahead of the deadline,” ESPN’s Michael DiRocco wrote on Tuesday. “The Jaguars need a player who can provide some inside pass rush, as well. If the Jaguars are willing to trade Thomas, he could be part of a potential package to acquire a need.”

It does make sense that the Jaguars would rather trade Thomas for a player than for a draft pick — at least in a portion of a trade, even if it’s a more involved deal with more pieces.

That way, the Jaguars would get present help while also subtracting present talent. It would be more like a reallocation of resources.

WR Depth Chart

If the Jags traded Thomas, there’d also be more action to go around further down the depth chart at wide receiver.

“This is pretty straightforward,” DiRocco wrote of what would happen if Thomas gets traded. “There will be more work on offense for emerging rookie Josh Cameron and (Travis) Hunter. That’s what happened in the second half of the Week 6 loss to Houston after Thomas was benched at halftime after one drop and failing to come up with a catchable ball in the first half. Cameron wasn’t targeted against the Texans but ran 11 of his 17 routes in the second half. Hunter caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown after catching one pass for 19 yards in the first half. Hunter’s offensive role is expected to expand as the season progresses anyway, but Thomas being moved would likely accelerate that.”

If Jacksonville decides it wants to play Cameron and Hunter more, moving Thomas would simply help that cause, too.