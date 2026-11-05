Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing Tonight? Latest Injury News for Jaguars RB

The Jacksonville Jaguars very well might be able to win on Thursday Night Football without Bhayshul Tuten.

They’re going up against a Baltimore Ravens team that is down to third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano after both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sustained long-term injuries on Sunday.

The Jags would be disappointed in themselves if they didn’t beat Baltimore regardless of who is suiting up in a Jacksonville uniform.

Still, Tuten’s status is crucial. The Jaguars have watched the second-year RB blossom into a star before their eyes, and while it’s more important that he’s healthy in the long haul, it definitely changes things if the Jags have to play without Tuten on Thursday.

Here’s the latest that we know on whether Tuten will be available as he deals with his own injury.

Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing Tonight?

Tuten is officially questionable to play on Thursday Night Football, and it seems to be a true questionable status with plenty of risk.

The Jaguars listed Tuten as a ‘did not participate’ for all three practice days on their injury report. It’s worth noting that in a short week like this, those aren’t all traditional practices to begin with — but the DNP still carries weight, particularly that Tuten didn’t even take part on Wednesday.

It’s notable that Tuten wasn’t just listed as out, though. His questionable listing at least leaves the door open for Tuten to be on the field.

He’s listed with a foot/ankle injury, which he appeared to pick up in the first quarter on Sunday — and then he played the rest of the game and had a great performance.

Maybe the Jaguars are hoping Tuten can just play through it again, but it also may not be worth the risk.

The inactive report comes out around 6:50 p.m. ET — that could tell the story, although even if Tuten is active, it’s no guarantee he plays a full snap count.

Jaguars’ RB Depth Chart

The Jaguars have talented running backs behind Tuten that could increase their confidence in letting him sit out.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. would handle most of the early-down work if Tuten sits and is a solid player.

LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah could also see the field more if Tuten has to sit out.

It’s not an ideal situation for Jacksonville, but there would be worse times for Tuten to be hurting.