Hi, Subscriber

Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing Tonight? Latest Injury News for Jaguars RB

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 01: Runningback Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars avoids getting tackled as he runs in for a touchdown while being defended by Safety A.J. Haulcy #25 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the game at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars very well might be able to win on Thursday Night Football without Bhayshul Tuten.

They’re going up against a Baltimore Ravens team that is down to third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano after both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sustained long-term injuries on Sunday.

The Jags would be disappointed in themselves if they didn’t beat Baltimore regardless of who is suiting up in a Jacksonville uniform.

Still, Tuten’s status is crucial. The Jaguars have watched the second-year RB blossom into a star before their eyes, and while it’s more important that he’s healthy in the long haul, it definitely changes things if the Jags have to play without Tuten on Thursday.

Here’s the latest that we know on whether Tuten will be available as he deals with his own injury.

Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing Tonight?

Tuten is officially questionable to play on Thursday Night Football, and it seems to be a true questionable status with plenty of risk.

The Jaguars listed Tuten as a ‘did not participate’ for all three practice days on their injury report. It’s worth noting that in a short week like this, those aren’t all traditional practices to begin with — but the DNP still carries weight, particularly that Tuten didn’t even take part on Wednesday.

It’s notable that Tuten wasn’t just listed as out, though. His questionable listing at least leaves the door open for Tuten to be on the field.

He’s listed with a foot/ankle injury, which he appeared to pick up in the first quarter on Sunday — and then he played the rest of the game and had a great performance.

Maybe the Jaguars are hoping Tuten can just play through it again, but it also may not be worth the risk.

The inactive report comes out around 6:50 p.m. ET — that could tell the story, although even if Tuten is active, it’s no guarantee he plays a full snap count.

Jaguars’ RB Depth Chart

GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 1: Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. #24 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

The Jaguars have talented running backs behind Tuten that could increase their confidence in letting him sit out.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. would handle most of the early-down work if Tuten sits and is a solid player.

LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah could also see the field more if Tuten has to sit out.

It’s not an ideal situation for Jacksonville, but there would be worse times for Tuten to be hurting.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing Tonight? Latest Injury News for Jaguars RB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Jaguars News

More Heavy on Jaguars News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x