Jacksonville Jaguars Running Backs: Who To Know If Bhayshul Tuten Is Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t making it easy on anyone who has Bhayshul Tuten on their fantasy football team.

Will he play, or won’t he play? That is the question as Thursday Night Football approaches in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens with Tuten nursing an injury.

Tuten is officially questionable on the injury report, and he seems to be truly questionable. His status is likely going to come down to a pregame warmup to decide whether the game-time decision can play.

Even if Tuten is active, there’s no telling just how much he’ll play, but the inactive report — which comes out about 6:50 p.m. ET — will start to provide information at least.

From there, it could all depend on game flow.

If the Jags get up big early, they won’t have to push Tuten.

If the plan isn’t to play Tuten much but then the Jaguars are behind, maybe they’d put him in more.

There’s plenty of mystery here, but one thing that’s clear is people want to know about the rest of this RB depth chart. We’ve got some of that info here.

Jaguars Running Backs Aside From Bhayshul Tuten

The Jaguars will most likely have three other RBs active on Thursday, whether or not Tuten is active.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah make up that group.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez is the heavy favorite to lead this backfield in touches if Tuten doesn’t play. Even if Tuten does play, don’t be surprised to see more Rodriguez than usual.

He’s a bruising runner who is a great threat to get a touchdown in this game whether Tuten plays or not, since it shapes up as a blowout.

And if Tuten sits, expect 12-15 carries for Rodriguez at four-plus yards per tote.

LeQuint Allen Jr.

A second-year player out of Syracuse, Allen is mostly a pass catcher. At SU, though, he was a great runner with the ball, too.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see more Allen on the field if Tuten is out. His touches might not be too high, but the Jags trust him enough to get him involved.

Ameer Abdullah

The Jaguars mostly use Abdullah on special teams, where he has been a clutch return man already this season.

Abdullah is an NFL veteran, though, and if the Jags need him for a drive or two on offense, he’ll do just fine in that role.