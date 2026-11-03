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Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update Raises Concern Before TNF

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 01: Runningback Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars avoids getting tackled as he runs in for a touchdown while being defended by Safety A.J. Haulcy #25 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the game at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Bhayshul Tuten is quickly rising into a place as one of the top running backs in the NFL in just his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But that raises the alarm bells this week, because the Jags are operating on the short-week setup that heads into Thursday Night Football in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, and Tuten may have an injury.

Teams don’t practice to a full extent between a Sunday game and a Thursday game, and Tuten was brilliant on Sunday, which makes it seem like he can’t be hurt too bad.

But the updates coming this week so far haven’t raised spirits about how Tuten might be feeling.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update

New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: Carlton Davis III #7 of the New England Patriots tackles Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Tuten didn’t appear to be taking part in practice on Tuesday — although it wouldn’t be a full-intensity workout, it’s a concern given the timing of the week with a game already on Thursday.

Early in Sunday’s game, Tuten’s foot appeared to move in the manner of an ankle sprain, but somehow it didn’t stop him from playing the rest of the way and having a huge performance.

Tuten is listed on the injury report with a foot and ankle injury.

The Jaguars’ Wednesday injury report will be most telling. If Tuten has a questionable designation there, it’s a legitimate cause for concern.

Jaguars’ Backup RB

The Jacksonville running game should still be quite solid if Tuten doesn’t play, because they have Chris Rodriguez Jr.

LeQuint Allen is also a solid passing-down RB, so the Jaguars’ depth can likely get the job done against a depleted Ravens team.

In the long haul, though, the Jaguars will hope Tuten isn’t hurt too bad. He’s a big key to their chances of reaching big goals this season.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update Raises Concern Before TNF

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