Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update Raises Concern Before TNF

Bhayshul Tuten is quickly rising into a place as one of the top running backs in the NFL in just his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But that raises the alarm bells this week, because the Jags are operating on the short-week setup that heads into Thursday Night Football in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, and Tuten may have an injury.

Teams don’t practice to a full extent between a Sunday game and a Thursday game, and Tuten was brilliant on Sunday, which makes it seem like he can’t be hurt too bad.

But the updates coming this week so far haven’t raised spirits about how Tuten might be feeling.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update

Tuten didn’t appear to be taking part in practice on Tuesday — although it wouldn’t be a full-intensity workout, it’s a concern given the timing of the week with a game already on Thursday.

Not spotted at practice again today for Bhayshul Tuten.

Hoping it’s just extra rest on the short week, but now we’re starting to worry a little bit..

Unsure if he had a second incident later on in the game — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 3, 2026

Early in Sunday’s game, Tuten’s foot appeared to move in the manner of an ankle sprain, but somehow it didn’t stop him from playing the rest of the way and having a huge performance.

Bhayshul Tuten was somehow able to dominate in Week 8 after this happened early on in the 1st quarter.

Looks like a Left high ankle sprain mechanism but he played remainder of the game and finished as the RB2 overall on the week. Optimistic that he plays Week 9 https://t.co/DUQoxHFjYL — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 3, 2026

Tuten is listed on the injury report with a foot and ankle injury.

Not reading much into Tuten, he played the rest of the way after he left on Sunday then came back — Couch (@BCBCouch) November 3, 2026

The Jaguars’ Wednesday injury report will be most telling. If Tuten has a questionable designation there, it’s a legitimate cause for concern.

Jaguars’ Backup RB

The Jacksonville running game should still be quite solid if Tuten doesn’t play, because they have Chris Rodriguez Jr.

LeQuint Allen is also a solid passing-down RB, so the Jaguars’ depth can likely get the job done against a depleted Ravens team.

In the long haul, though, the Jaguars will hope Tuten isn’t hurt too bad. He’s a big key to their chances of reaching big goals this season.