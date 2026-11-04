Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update Leaves Playing in Doubt Before TNF

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to make a statement on Thursday Night Football, and they definitely have some injury luck working in their favor — their opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, won’t have Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley available to them to open Week 9, as both are out long-term with injuries sustained on Sunday.

The Jags may have a key injury absence of their own, though, with running back Bhayshul Tuten’s status in real doubt due to his own ailment.

Jacksonville has solid running backs behind Tuten and would still feel decent about its chances of moving the ball on the ground if Tuten is out.

But it’s not an ideal setup for a Jaguars team trying to take care of business on the short week.

Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing This Week?

Tuten is shaping up as a game-time decision.

That’s what Jags reporter Rachel Phillips called Tuten on Wednesday.

Tuten wasn’t available in the media viewing portion of Wednesday’s practice.

The #jaguars will have all eyes on them tomorrow when they play the Ravens in prime time but they might be without star RB Bhayshul Tuten – no Tuten today during the media viewing portion, expected to be a game time decision

– stopping Yulee native Derrick Henry with no DaVon Hamilton — Rachel Phillips (@rachphillipstv) November 4, 2026

Bhayshul Tuten Injury

Tuten appeared to roll his foot or ankle in the first quarter on Sunday.

Amazingly, he played the rest of the game and played really well, but apparently when the adrenaline wore off he wasn’t feeling quite as good.

Jaguars’ Backup RB

The direct backup to Tuten is Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez is in his first year with the Jaguars after signing in free agency this offseason from the Washington Commanders. He’s a bruising runner and can likely find some success against the Ravens if given a heavier workload.

The Jaguars also have LeQuint Allen Jr., who is mostly a passing-down back but could see more action if Tuten is out.

Jacksonville’s gameday roster usually includes four active RBs, with Ameer Abdullah rounding out the bunch. Abdullah gets most of his work on special teams but could also get carries if Tuten doesn’t play.

And if the Jags want to call up a running back from the practice squad, they have just one there: J’Mari Taylor, who is an undrafted rookie who has yet to make his NFL debut.

Jacksonville would obviously prefer for Tuten to play. But with a long break coming after the Thursday night game, their long-term goals might be better served if Tuten sits.