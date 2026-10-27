Jaguars Learn Blatant Colts Reality With Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner Trades

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to win the AFC South Division. They have larger aspirations than that, but it’s a goal that can springboard them to further accomplishments, too.

That task is getting easier for the Jaguars thanks to the Indianapolis Colts‘ trade decisions on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans will still be a formidable foe this season, but the Colts certainly don’t look like one anymore.

Colts Trade Decisions

The Colts made two trades before dinner time on Tuesday, which is still two weeks out from the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

The first sent star offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

The second sent standout defensive tackle DeForest Buckner back to the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-round pick.

The Colts traded both those players in the last year of those contracts. They’ll be free agents at the end of the year, and the 2-5 Colts evidently would rather get some value for them now and rebuild rather than plugging away and hoping not to lose them for nothing at the end of the season.

Given the quick-trigger moves by Indy, it’s safe to expect that these aren’t the end of the trades, either.

Josh Downs, the talented slot receiver, is in the last year of his contract. He could definitely be moved.

Grover Stewart, another defensive tackle, is in the same contract situation. So is veteran wideout Keenan Allen. It wouldn’t be a shock to see both of them moved, too.

The biggest wild card is Jonathan Taylor. The superstar running back has two years on his contract after this one, but if everyone else goes, maybe Taylor gets shipped out, too — he’d return the biggest draft capital of any of the potential traded players, and the Colts don’t have their first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft because of the Sauce Gardner trade.

While the Jags seem unlikely to pursue any of those players, this is all good news in Jacksonville.

AFC South Division Standings

Through Week 7, this is what the AFC South looks like:

Jacksonville Jaguars 4-2 Indianapolis Colts 2-5 Houston Texans 2-5 Tennessee Titans 1-6

The Jags would have even more control if they hadn’t lost a close one to the Texans in Week 6.

Jacksonville is coming off a bye in Week 7 after playing its two London games.

The Jaguars are back in action on Sunday in Week 8 — fittingly, at home against the Colts, who will look quite different — and there may still be more changes coming between now and then.