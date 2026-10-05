Jaguars give clues about Travis Hunter’s future as a two-way player

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acksonville is rolling. The Jacksonville Jaguars won their second consecutive game, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 22-17 in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season to improve to 3-1. Making the playoffs after winning the AFC South last season, the team looks poised to make another run at a division title. Travis Hunter has broken out into a star after an injury-shortened rookie season and has elevated the defense into an elite unit.

But his rise as a defensive back could spell the end of his two-way player days. Hunter did not take a single offensive snap in Week 4, and has only one catch all year. Liam Coen spoke to reporters after the win, and said some things about Hunter that hint his value on defense compared to offense.

Coen’s Postgame Comments

Coen has consistently stated that the plan is to play him both ways. Hunter has gradually become more of a fixture on defense and has taken an even smaller role on offense as the season has progressed though, especially with injuries piling up in Jacksonville’s defensive back room. Montaric Brown and Christian Braswell both missed Week 4 because of injury, making Hunter that much more important.

“We knew with Buster [Montaric Brown’s nickname] being down and Braswell being down, he was going to play every single snap of the game,” Coen told reporters after the game. “We had some things for him on offense, but we just didn’t feel like putting him out there — if he gets hurt on offense, we’re in a real bad spot. So didn’t want to put ourselves at risk there. I was very proud of the way Travis played defensively today.”

Hunter has played well as a cornerback this season, totaling 13 tackles, an interception and four passes defended. He caught a second interception this week, but a penalty took it away.

Hunter’s Two-Way Career

Hunter won the Heisman in his final season at Colorado after a dominant campaign at wide receiver and cornerback. On offense, he registered 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hunter registered 36 tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended on defense. He led the nation in total snaps played with 1,400– 382 more than any other player. The first defensive player to win the Heisman since Charles Woodson, he became only the second ever Colorado player to win the award and also became the first player in history to win the Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and the Fred Biletnikoff Award (top wide receiver) in the same season.

The Jaguars traded up for the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select him. Hunter played in seven games last season on both sides of the ball before suffering a torn LCL in his right knee in an October practice, ending his season. He registered 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense, and 15 tackles with three passes defended on defense.