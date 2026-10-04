Jaguars’ Inactive Decision for Montaric Brown Might Change Travis Hunter Plans

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting down Montaric Brown on Sunday.

It could mean a drastic change in the way they approach defense with Travis Hunter.

Brown was one of seven Jaguars announced as inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

A cornerback, Brown had been limited in practice all three days this week due to a hamstring injury, so his benching doesn’t seem to be entirely about strategy.

Still, it may work out somewhat conveniently. Brown had received some criticism earlier this season.

What Montaric Brown Inactive Means

Brown being inactive changes how the Jaguars will use their cornerbacks this week.

He has played in all three games and has 10 tackles with one pass defensed so far.

He has gotten 67% of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps through three weeks.

A big critique of the Jags so far has been that they’ve rotated their cornerbacks a lot, which conceptually stops any of them from getting in a great rhythm.

The absence of Brown likely ends the heavy nature of that rotation, and in turn, it likely means Travis Hunter will get almost every defensive play.

It’s a huge week for the Jaguars’ secondary. They’re taking on the Bengals’ high-powered passing attack with QB Joe Burrow and WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Brown would’ve been in the spotlight if he was playing. Some believe he isn’t quite good enough to be on the field as much as he has been.

But without him, the Jags don’t have a choice. The rest of their secondary will have to be on point, and if they aren’t, they could give up a lot of points.

Jaguars Inactives in Week 4

The inactive list is highlighted by Montaric Brown.

The wide receiver CJ Williams is inactive, as well. He has played this season before, but won’t on Sunday.

The Jags have two other members of their secondary inactive, as well, but neither Christian Braswell (CB) or Jalen Huskey (S) were surprises.

The big offensive lineman Daniel Faalele is inactive.

So too is the linebacker Jack Kiser.

And the defensive end Wesley Williams rounds out the inactive list for the Jags on Sunday.

QB Note

The Jaguars have been putting one of their QBs as the inactive emergency third quarterback to start the season, but not this week.

Quinn Ewers gets to be active, which likely means he has taken over the QB2 role after the late preseason trade that brought him to town from the Dolphins.

Nick Mullens is active for Jacksonville, too.