Jaguars Linked To Trade WR To Chiefs

As the NFL season slowly moves toward the trade deadline, wide receiver feels like a position of need for a lot of teams around the league.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could soon find themselves in a position to prosper, because they have a wideout who has been frequently mentioned in the rumor mills: Brian Thomas Jr.

Whether the Jags would actually trade Thomas in his third season in the NFL remains to be seen, but it’s an idea that won’t be going away.

Even ESPN’s NFL insider Dan Graziano made the link on Wednesday in a new article, suggesting that the Jaguars could move Thomas in a deal to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thomas was just one name of a handful thrown out there, but even just the simple connection will make such a possibility worth watching out for.

BTJ to Chiefs?

This is the specific paragraph Graziano used to make the connection:

“Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Chiefs could use another wide receiver. I’m not buying that Tyreek Hill is much of an upgrade over what they have at this point in his career. If players such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Jerry Jeudy or Calvin Ridley become available, the Chiefs should poke around. But the other team I think should be turning over whatever rock it can to find wide receiver help is the team Kansas City barely beat on Sunday — the surprising 3-1 Raiders.”

As you can tell, he’s not simply saying the Chiefs should trade for BTJ.

Thomas gets his name in there, though, and will likely be grouped with the likes of Harrison, Jeudy and Ridley until one or more of them start to actually move.

It’s still tricky to know whether the Jags would make such a move, but even the big-shot insiders think it’s possible, which means it probably is indeed possible.

Brian Thomas Jr. Dilemma

The Jaguars have seen how good Thomas can be at his best. His rookie season was one of the best for a wide receiver in recent memory.

But then in 2025, he regressed, and he’s been even less impactful through four weeks in 2026.

The tantalizing talent that Thomas presents would make him a potentially great trade pickup if another team brings him in and finds out that a change of scenery was all he needed.

The Jags are in a tough spot, because maybe they aren’t the team to maximize his ability, but it’d also be painful to watch him go elsewhere and thrive.

That creates the clear dilemma: Hold onto Thomas and hope, or trade him away and forget about him. There’s no great answer for the Jags, but teams like the Chiefs will be paying attention.