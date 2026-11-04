Jaguars Missed on Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars really need a defensive tackle before the trade deadline. They missed out on the best one.

The timelines, costs and divisional circumstances all add complications to what happened last week, but there was a clear best interior defensive lineman on the block, and it was Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons, though, was traded last week from the Tennessee Titans to the Chicago Bears.

Whether or not the Jags made a play for Simmons isn’t clear. What is clear is that they didn’t get him, and he would’ve filled a major need.

Price Tag

Simmons cost the Bears a pair of first-round picks.

Would the Jaguars have wanted to pay that much? It’s hard to say. Jacksonville hasn’t been shy about making bold moves in the past, like the trade up to land Travis Hunter. It seems like the Jags would’ve at least considered it here.

It may have come down to their evaluation of Simmons. If they liked him enough as a player, the Jaguars probably wouldn’t have shied away from a rich cost.

AFC South Rival

The Titans may have been hesitant to trade Simmons within the division even if the Jaguars made a great offer.

There’s something a lot more intimidating about ensuring one of your rivals gets a stud to play against you twice a year.

If anything, that could’ve increased the Jaguars’ interest in Simmons, who they saw play against them for a long time. But it’s fair to think the Titans may have moved away from that possibility.

Injury Timing

The Jaguars were already seeking defensive line help before Simmons was traded to the Bears, but the need didn’t pick up full speed until Sunday.

In Week 8, the Jags lost Davon Hamilton to a season-ending injury, and so instead of DT being like a pretty solid desire, it became a near-need.

If Hamilton’s injury had happened a week earlier, maybe the Jaguars would’ve called the Titans up and checked in on Simmons. But since it happened when it did, Simmons had already been moved.

Other Options

The Jaguars now have to consider other options to help at defensive tackle.

Moro Ojomo is the most notable name potentially available. He’s in the last year of his contract with the Eagles but is still improving after being a 2023 draft pick.

A veteran name, Zach Sieler of the Dolphins, has also been floated as a trade candidate for weeks.

The deadline is Nov. 10, and a few more options will still likely emerge. None will be Simmons, but the Jags may not have had a chance at him anyway.