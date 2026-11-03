Jaguars Paired With Eagles Trade After Philly Woes, Jacksonville Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars have big aspirations this season, so don’t expect them to be quiet before the 2026 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

A year ago, the Jags went out and got Jakobi Meyers before the deadline, and that has worked out quite nicely.

This time around, Jacksonville’s need looks to be on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jaguars spent most of October being linked to potential defensive tackle acquisitions, particularly Washington’s Daron Payne — who is now off the table after a season-ending injury.

But the Jags likely need interior defensive line help even more now, because they just lost their own DT, Davon Hamilton, to a long-term injury.

They could end up having a surprising trade partner to fill the void: the Philadelphia Eagles, who no one would’ve expected to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Jaguars Trade Rumor for Eagles DT

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper has suggested the Jaguars as one of the possible landing spots for Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

Popper also lists the Vikings, Packers, and Lions — so apparently it’s the Jags against the NFC North for this pursuit.

“Ojomo is in the final year of his rookie deal,” Popper writes. “The Eagles are on a downward trajectory. They have also given large extensions to two interior defenders in Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. Ojomo, like Milton Williams in 2025, is potentially headed to free agency if he is not traded. It is difficult to allocate three sizable veteran contracts to one position group. Ojomo can provide interior pass rush. He was tied for the team lead in pressures through eight weeks with 18.”

That contract status is the big key that could make Ojomo available, but it shouldn’t deter the Jags. If they like Ojomo enough, they can try to extend him, and if not, they still get a useful piece for the stretch run.

Jaguars Contrast to Brian Thomas Jr.

The loudest trade headlines out of Jacksonville center around trading away wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. — and that still could happen.

But the BTJ discussion ignores the fact that otherwise the Jaguars will be buyers, not sellers. Thomas is a special case.

Jacksonville is good enough to want to improve their roster in the week ahead before the deadline. The Jaguars look like they’ll run away with the AFC South, and they’ll chase a bye before trying to make a Super Bowl run.

Whether Thomas is traded or not, it’s the players the Jaguars bring in before the deadline that could have the biggest impact the rest of the way.