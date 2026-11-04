Jaguars RB Depth Chart Matters With Bhayshul Tuten Injury, Chris Rodriguez Impact

The Jacksonville Jaguars are operating on a short week, and their running back depth chart is being called into question due to injury.

Bhayshul Tuten’s status for playing in Week 9 is in doubt ahead of the matchup on Thursday Night Football with the Baltimore Ravens, so the rest of the RB room could be about to get tested.

Tuten appeared to roll either his foot or ankle early in Sunday’s blowout win of the Colts. It didn’t stop Tuten from playing the rest of the game.

But the star second-year running back has now been a non-participant on both Monday and Tuesday’s practice report. If he has any issues still on Wednesday’s report, his status for Thursday night will be uncertain.

It’s worth getting familiar with the whole Jaguars’ operation to see who would benefit if Tuten is out.

Jaguars RB Depth Chart

On a regular gameday, the Jaguars’ RB depth chart looks like this:

Bhayshul Tuten Chris Rodriguez Jr. LeQuint Allen Jr. Ameer Abdullah

Allen generally only sees work on passing downs, and Abdullah gets most of his action in the return game.

But at least in recent weeks, Jacksonville has had all four of those RBs active for every game.

If Tuten is out, the Jaguars will obviously have to shift things around.

Rodriguez has already seen some early-down rushing work lately, and his workload would rise in a big way with Tuten out. He’d be the player expected to lead the Jaguars in rushing yardage with no Tuten.

Allen might see a small increase in carries, and he’d also project for a bit more work as a receiver, which is an area Tuten has done more of himself this season.

The Jags also don’t mind giving Abdullah carries, and if Tuten was out, Abdullah might see some play on offense, too.

Other Jaguars RBs?

The Jaguars have just one running back on their practice squad: J’Mari Taylor.

Taylor was undrafted as part of the 2026 NFL Draft class. He signed with the Jaguars’ practice squad to try and work his way toward a 53-man roster.

The 5-foot-9 Taylor played at North Carolina Central and then Virginia in his college career.

The Jaguars wouldn’t have to elevate Taylor to the active roster Thursday if Tuten is out, but he’d be the one other option they have in the building if they want to stick with their routine of having four RBs active on gameday.

Wednesday’s moves will tell a lot — both how Tuten shows up on the injury report, and if the Jaguars make any other RB-related transactions.