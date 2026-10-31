Jaguars Remain Firm in Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Plans

The Jacksonville Jaguars have less than two weeks to trade Brian Thomas Jr.

That is, if they want to trade him by the 2026 NFL trade deadline, which is on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Nothing is obligating the Jags to trade Thomas. He’s not in the last year of his contract. They’re not rebuilding.

But the rumors have persisted for what feels like more than a year. As soon as Thomas didn’t replicate his rookie season in year two, the noise picked up. And given the way Thomas has played so far this season, it seems like the Jaguars may not even need him.

Then they went and benched him for the entire second half of Week 6, and the only thing worth talking about during their Week 7 bye became the future of Thomas.

It seems that the Jaguars have maintained a stance here and are sticking to it. Whether that’ll stay true through the deadline remains to be seen.

Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Plan Update

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones is reporting that the Jaguars aren’t changing their current stance. They’ve said all along they’re not trading Thomas, and that’s still what they’re saying.

Not everyone agrees, though. This is how Jones wrote it in an new article on Saturday:

The Jacksonville Jaguars remain firm with teams that they won’t deal WR Brian Thomas Jr. “Yes they would,” one rival executive who doesn’t need a wideout says. BTJ caught two passes the entire month of October and would likely net Jacksonville a Day 2 pick if the team deals him.

If Thomas could bring back something like a third-round pick, it could definitely seem worth it for the Jaguars — although there is the conundrum that a contending team trading a healthy player for a draft pick isn’t the best way to win more games this season.

BTJ Trade Reasoning

The reason for the Jaguars to trade Thomas would be the simple fact that they haven’t been able to maximize his time with them in the last season-plus.

If other teams still believe they can get more out of Thomas, then he could still have some solid value on the trade market.

At some point, after enough struggles, Thomas would lose trade value to the point where the Jaguars might never cash in on having a talented player like Thomas as an asset.

Jacksonville probably would ideally simply get Thomas back to the form he showed as a stud rookie, but that’s seeming less and less likely.

Thomas probably needs a change of scenery, and at this rate, the Jaguars may be best off making that happen for him and for their entire team outlook.