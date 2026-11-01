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Jaguars’ Trade Target Out For Season With Injury, Ruining Chances

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Daron Payne Detroit Lions
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Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame named the Detroit Lions a potential fit for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t move quickly enough on one potential trade target.

As rumors swirl ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, the one thing that can derail a deal more than anything else is an injury.

In this case, a season-ending injury has foiled the Jags’ chances of landing an impact defensive player.

Jaguars’ Trade Target Out For Season

In the lead-up to Week 8, the Jags were linked to Daron Payne, a standout defensive tackle for the Washington Commanders.

The latest intrigue had from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen in a new article on Wednesday.

They connected the Jags to the big DT. Payne was given three “best fits” in a new article by that ESPN duo on Wednesday, and those three teams were the Jaguars, the Giants and the Buccaneers.

“Washington dealt key defensive pieces at the deadline three years ago and could be faced with a similar predicament this time with Payne, who’s 29 and still has value,” Fowler wrote. “Payne is a 2027 free agent with a $16.4 million base this year. But the NFC East is also winnable, despite Washington’s 1-4-1 record, so that could be a point in favor of the Commanders keeping him. Jacksonville is a potential fit, with some in the league noting the Jaguars could use a versatile interior player with pass-rush ability and have looked for that since the offseason.”

But then on Friday, Payne sustained a season-ending foot injury during practice on Friday.

Instead of a potential move via trade, Payne isn’t going anywhere.

Why Deadline Isn’t Only Trade Window

This is why the Colts have already traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner with more than a week to go until the deadline. Injuries can ruin trades.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote it this way this weekend:

“The lesson to every team is clear. The trade deadline isn’t the only deadline that matters. Every game, and every practice, in which a potentially tradable player participates is a practical deadline, since one injury can render a possible trade dead in the water.”

It’s not clear just how close the Jaguars were to actually dealing for Payne. Maybe this saved them from a trade they didn’t actually want to make. There’s no way to know now.

But it’s also clear that if the Jags want someone in the days ahead, they should probably just go make sure it happens.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Jaguars’ Trade Target Out For Season With Injury, Ruining Chances

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