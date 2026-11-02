Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Trade Brought Aboard 2 Additional Difference Makers

When the Travis Hunter trade has been discussed since the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns pulled it off, it’s often been framed with Hunter as the only asset who came to the Jags.

The Jaguars moved up to No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft to get Hunter out of Colorado. The Browns got the draft picks that were used on Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson and KC Concepcion.

Except it wasn’t just a one-asset return for the Jaguars. They actually got two later-round draft picks in return from the Browns.

And those picks, while not the overall bulk of what the Browns got, actually look like they could work out quite nicely for Jacksonville.

Jaguars’ Other Parts of Travis Hunter Trade

The Jaguars also got pick No. 104 in 2025, as well as pick No. 200.

They used the first pick to draft Rayuan Lane III, a defensive back.

The second pick was put into a later deal to move around and draft running back Bhayshul Tuten.

Incredibly, those players both scored on Sunday.

Lane had a long pick-six in the Jags’ 42-7 win over the Colts.

Tuten found the end zone twice, once on the ground and once as a receiver.

TDs scored by non-Travis Hunter players acquired in the Travis Hunter trade in Week 8: 3 All 3 were by Jaguars players (Bhayshul Tuten x2, Rayuan Lane). — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 2, 2026

Tuten in particular looks like a rising star. Things can change quickly at the running back position in the NFL, but he’s exactly the type of talent a team wants in that spot. For as long as Tuten is this effective, the Jaguars’ offense will be in fantastic shape.

It was also big for the Jaguars to see Lane flash with his pick-six — young DBs often take time to adjust to the NFL, but that’s a moment that Lane will be able to build on.

Travis Hunter Himself

The biggest factor in who wins the Hunter trade won’t be those guys, though. It’ll be Hunter himself.

He’s started to finally look comfortable in his two-way role in recent weeks — a comfort that goes hand in hand with the Jaguars giving Hunter more of the right opportunities and moments to excel.

If Hunter can be a solid contributor on both sides of the football as his career goes along, he’ll be a tough player to beat as far as valuation on the other side of such a trade.

The Jags would look worse for making the deal if Hunter is only ever really a cornerback, but he already has shown what a growing offensive role for himself can look like.

The Browns probably hoped to end up with a quarterback somewhere out of the deal but didn’t, and without a QB on the other side, the Jags can still win this trade if Hunter, Tuten and Lane perform well in Jacksonville.