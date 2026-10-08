Jaguars Urged to Trade $40.5 Million Veteran to Packers or Cardinals

The Jacksonville Jaguars have built up a very impressive roster that looks like it will yet again be a tough team to contend with in the AFC South Division.

There is one spot as you look across the board that is at least a little weird. The Jags are paying a hefty salary to one backup.

That backup is Walker Little, who had started for a long time in Jacksonville but doesn’t have a spot right now on the offensive line.

He’s currently in the midst of a three-year, $40.5 million contract that will keep him under team control through the 2027 season.

But with the Jags trying to maximize their present, there’s at least some question over whether Little is actually a trade candidate instead of someone that Jacksonville wants to keep around.

Walker Little Trade Rumors

The idea of trading Little was brought up in a new article on Oct. 7 by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

He was ranking 10 candidates who could potentially be moved before the deadline, and he had Little at No. 5 on his list, accounting for his potential likelihood to move as well as the impact he could have on a new team.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars moved to 3-1 on Sunday, and they certainly aren’t going to sell off pieces the way that the league’s winless teams might,” Knox writes. “However, they have a high-priced backup in Walker Little who could draw significant interest in the wake of more offensive tackle injuries.”

Little has a lot of NFL experience, which could definitely matter to an acquiring team.