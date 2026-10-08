Jaguars Urged to Trade $40.5 Million Veteran to Packers or Cardinals

The Jacksonville Jaguars have built up a very impressive roster that looks like it will yet again be a tough team to contend with in the AFC South Division.
There is one spot as you look across the board that is at least a little weird. The Jags are paying a hefty salary to one backup.
That backup is Walker Little, who had started for a long time in Jacksonville but doesn’t have a spot right now on the offensive line.
He’s currently in the midst of a three-year, $40.5 million contract that will keep him under team control through the 2027 season.
But with the Jags trying to maximize their present, there’s at least some question over whether Little is actually a trade candidate instead of someone that Jacksonville wants to keep around.
Walker Little Trade Rumors
The idea of trading Little was brought up in a new article on Oct. 7 by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.
He was ranking 10 candidates who could potentially be moved before the deadline, and he had Little at No. 5 on his list, accounting for his potential likelihood to move as well as the impact he could have on a new team.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars moved to 3-1 on Sunday, and they certainly aren’t going to sell off pieces the way that the league’s winless teams might,” Knox writes. “However, they have a high-priced backup in Walker Little who could draw significant interest in the wake of more offensive tackle injuries.”
Little has a lot of NFL experience, which could definitely matter to an acquiring team.
“Little was a starter for the Jaguars before losing his job at left tackle to Cole Van Lanen,” Knox writes. “He has appeared in all four games this season but has played just 24 offensive snaps and 21 snaps on special teams. With 39 starts on his resume, Little should bring a moderate return on the trade market.”
Knox adds that Jacksonville’s cap savings would be $11.4 million if they traded Little.
Potential Cost, Landing Spots
Knox names the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals as two landing spots that would work for Little.
He adds that it would take either a 2027 sixth-round pick, or a veteran defender, to complete a trade for Little.
The Cardinals and Packers have both lost offensive linemen already this season to long-term injuries, including most recently left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. for Arizona.
Little would be an upgrade to both of those rosters and not come at a huge cost, while Jacksonville might benefit from gaining a resource elsewhere.
Jaguars Urged to Trade $40.5 Million Veteran to Packers or Cardinals