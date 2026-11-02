Jaguars Trade Pitch Replaces Injured Starter with $78M First Rounder

The Jacksonville Jaguars were always likely to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. However, after losing defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton to a devastating injury, the need for a run-stopping defensive tackle just got a lot greater. One name that rises to the top of the list of needs for the Jaguars is Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, according to Ryan O’Halloran of Jacksonville.com.

“Davis is a durable player (four missed games in five years) and has a Super Bowl ring,” wrote Halloran. “He would be a quick fit for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile’s scheme after playing two-plus years in Vic Fangio’s system (Campanile worked for Fangio in Miami in 2023).”

The combination of instant upgrade and scheme fit makes him the perfect move to make. The Eagles are sitting at 2-5. They lost their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Their starting right tackle retired. Their starting center was traded for a second-round pick. So, if the price is right, the Eagles will sell.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade First Round Pick for Jordan Davis

Davis just signed a three-year, $78M deal this offseason. He is only 26 years old. The Eagles front office likes him and sees a future with him. So trading for him is going to take impressing the Eagles. O’Halloran notes that the Jaguars should start by putting a first-round pick on the table.

“Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons commanded two first-round picks from the Chicago Bears,” explained the Jags reporter. “The Jaguars’ offer should start with a 2027 first-round pick and go from there. Would the Eagles listen on the first-rounder and a 2028 second-rounder? They should. Davis could anchor the Jaguars’ interior defensive line in 2027 and beyond. Hamilton is a free agent after the season.”

For the Eagles, it is another pick for their rebuild. For Jacksonville, the pick is late enough in round one that the impact of Davis can overshadow the loss. Plus, they get Davis for two more years, and he will only be 28 when he is due for a new extension.

Davis is a great fit for the Jaguars

Davis was a first-round pick, going 13th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played 270 snaps and had 12 pressures and 10 run stops in his rookie season. Davis took a big step in year two. He took a big step in his second season.

Then, he played 561 snaps and had 18 pressures along with 24 run stops. He was not as strong in year three. Davis played 444 snaps, with 15 pressures and 19 run stops.

However, his fourth year was strong. Davis played a career-high 715 snaps. He had 28 pressures and a career-high 43 run stops. With seven pressures and 15 run stops this year, he is already having a good season.

The Eagles would only move him for the right price. Jacksonville might be the team desperate enough.