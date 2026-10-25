Former DPOY Named Best Fit for Jaguars at Trade Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. Without many glaring needs, the team could go a lot of directions to improve the roster. However the name that might be the best fit and smartest addition is Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers, according to John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI.

“There is a reason that Mack is the top target the Jaguars should focus on landing, and one they should work to do so as quickly as possible,” wrote Shipley.

Shipley noted the reason is that the Jags are not getting pressure without blitzing this season. The solution would be to improve the edge rusher room.

“The Jaguars rank No. 9 in pressure rate this season at 39.1%, about a 4% increase from their 2025 number,” wrote Shipley. “But the Jaguars have had to blitz at a high clip to make that happen. When the Jaguars blitz, they have a pressure rate of 49.3%, which would rank No. 1 in the NFL this year in terms of standard pressure rate.”

Shipley added that Mack is on a one-year deal and could likely be acquired for a Day three pick. However, there might be multiple teams comfortable with that price tag for this performer.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Use Khalil Mack

So far this year, Travon Walker has a pass-rush win rate of 11%. Josh Hines-Allen is at 9.8%. Last year Walker was about the same rate, but Hines-Allen was at 19.1%. He was winning much more.

Beyond that, the team is not getting much pressure. Walker has 21 pressures, Hines-Allen has 17 pressures, and then Dennis Gardeck is third on the Jags with 12 pressures. The next edge rusher has just two.

Mack would be a significant upgrade over Gardeck, but Gardeck would also be a massive upgrade over the fourth rusher in the rotation. Mack would help the starters and improve the depth. It makes plenty of sense, especially with the Chargers sitting at 0-6.

Mack Fits Jaguars Defense

Mack is a former top-five pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He had just four sacks in his rookie season, but exploded after that. He recorded 15 sacks and made the first-team All-Pro in his second NFL season. Then, he followed that up with 11 sacks and then 10.5.

After that, the Raiders traded him to the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster deal. Mack produced 36 sacks in four seasons with the Bears. After that, he was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers. This is now year five with the Chargers. He posted 36.5 sacks in his first four seasons with the Chargers. If anything, Mack is consistent.

Mack signed a one-year, $18M deal with the Chargers this offseason. It is hard to see him returning given the Chargers’ roster status. Los Angeles could trade him now and get something back or watch him leave in the offseason. They can clear his cap space and get a pick. It seems like a smart move for Los Angeles.