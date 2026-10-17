Jaguars Urged to Trade for Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 4-1 and looking like potential buyers at the NFL trade deadline. So, it should be no surprise that they are being mentioned as a possible team to trade for Khalil Mack. While the Jaguars have two starting edge rushers, John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI notes that the addition of Mack would be an obvious fit.

“Travon Walker has had a really good season, but imagine adding Khalil Mack to the mix with him and Josh Hines-Allen and allowing Walker to get more rush snaps inside at defensive tackle,” wrote Shipley.”A third-down rush package with Hines-Allen and Mack on the edges and Walker and Arik Armstead inside would be very effective.”

Walker already aligns inside often on pass-rushing downs. He has 98 total snaps as a three-technique in his NFL career and already has 29 snaps in that role this year. The Jags could lean into that versatility with Mack.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade for Khalil Mack

Shipley notes that the cost to add Mack would be a fifth-round pick, which is right in the wheelhouse for what the Jaguars would offer.

“It has been reported that the Chargers would likely take a fifth-round pick for Mack, which is a deal I think the Jaguars would be comfortable making in a big way,” added Shipley. “The Jaguars have been very willing to deal Day 3 picks over the last two years because they know they can restock the picks with the compensatory draft pick formula, so this feels like it would be an easy decision for the Jaguars to make.”

Mack is a free agent at the end of this season. So, Mack could have a big season with the Jaguars and make a playoff run with the team. The attention from the playoffs could net him a big payday somewhere else. However, a big payday elsewhere could equal compensatory picks back to the Jags.

Mack is a Fit With the Jaguars

Other than being a rental on a team looking to go all-in, Mack still has plenty of juice. He posted 17 sacks and made a Pro Bowl as recently as 2023. Mack only had six sacks in 2024, but still made the Pro Bowl that year due to his run defense.

He was banged up in 2025 and only played in 12 games. Still, he has three sacks in five games already this year.

Travon Walker has two seasons with 3.5 sacks and two seasons with ten sacks. This speaks to his hot-and-cold nature. The team could benefit by making life easier for him with the addition of Mack. Josh Hines-Allen posted 17.5 sacks in 2023. However, he has 16 sacks in the two seasons combined since then.

They are a strong duo, but the depth behind them is thin. Right now, Dennis Gardeck is the third rusher. He only has nine pressures so far this year. Turning Gardeck into Mack and taking a little bit of the workload off of Hines-Allen and Walker should improve all three spots. This would be worth it for the Jaguars.