Jaguars Coach Reveals Plans to Change RB’s Role

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez had a season-high 11 carries in the teams Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. Coming out of the bye week, head coach Liam Coen admitted that Rodriguez is getting more carries because he is answering the challenges that Coen is giving him. Week 6 was likely a sign of things to come, as he might end up getting more work moving forward.

“I have felt I’ve challenged him a little bit over the last couple of weeks,” admitted Coen. “Challenged him to continue to have that patience and be able to have that vision while also running as hard as he has. And I think he’s answered that in a lot of ways. I think he’s tried to be intentional.”

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Coen argued that the biggest difference for Rodriguez, which will lead to more carries is his improvement in pass protection.

Jacksonville Jaguars Plan to Use Running Back Chris Rodriguez More in Week 8

Rodriguez had nine passing-down snaps in Week 6, which was his most since Week 1. It was also his most snaps in pass protection. Coen notes he has seen the development in practice to get more chances.

“I think where he has ascended in a lot of ways that shows trust is in pass protection,” said Coen. “He has been in that spot whether it’s in normal DND (down and distance), known passing situations, like we feel like we can trust to put him in the football game in those settings, which usually helps earn trust and usually shows a player is starting to get it.”

Coen noted that this level of trust has turned him from a short-yardage and early down back into someone that can play on all downs.

“Like he’s starting to understand the bigger picture and starting to understand and take hold of the role, not just as, oh, I’m a first and second down runner,” said Coen on the growth of Rodriguez.

Jags Have Plans For Rodriguez in Week 8

Coen admitted that the Jaguars specifically feel he will be needed in Week 8. So far this year, Bayshul Tuten averages 15.7 rushing attempts per game while Rodriguez is at 6.5. Coen expects that split to be tighter this week.

“We’re going to need him, this Sunday specifically,” said Coen. “Knowing what kind of game this is, this is likely to be in a lot of ways. But I’ve been pleased with him, especially, obviously, with the relationship prior.”

Coen was the offensive coordinator at Kentucky when Rodriguez was a running back at Kentucky.

Coen did not go into the details of why they will use Rodriguez more in this game. It could be because they anticipate having a lead and trying to ice the game. The inside running and power that Rodriguez brings are more designed for those types of games.

It will be interesting to look back and see if Rodriguez ended up with more work than normal, or if it was a typical workload.