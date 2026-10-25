Malik Nabers LSU Reunion Pushes Giants To Test Jaguars For Brian Thomas Jr. Trade

Just a week after the Houston Texans set the league on fire by uniting C.J. Stroud with Marvin Harrison Jr., an even more explosive college reunion could be brewing in New York.

The Texans already proved how fast Ohio State chemistry translates to the NFL, and now a new trade pitch sets the stage for an SEC takeover, shipping Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. to the New York Giants to reconnect with his former LSU running mate, Malik Nabers.

Black and Teal’s Carlos Sanchez pushes the Giants reunion narrative to be a better match than BTJ to the Pittsburgh Steelers or Kansas City Chiefs.

Giants to Test Waters With Jaguars for Brian Thomas Jr.

“Malik Nabers plays for the New York Giants,” Sanchez writes. “Both of them were teammates at LSU and were first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.”

The Thomas Jr. trade rumors have been around since last year, but they exploded after Liam Coen benched him entirely in the second half vs. the Texans in Week 6. He was already on a short leash after posting zero catches on three targets in Week 5. Not making any catches in the first half in Week 6 did it for Coen.

Jacksonville’s system simply isn’t clicking for Thomas Jr., resulting in a frustratingly inconsistent role over the past few weeks. A fresh start in New York gives the young wideout a clean slate with a receivers coach Sanchez feels would be much better suited for Thomas Jr. And, of course, it comes with a familiar face there.

“Playing next to a familiar face may be just what Thomas needs to get his NFL career going, but Nabers isn’t the only reason New York could be a landing spot for him. Chad Hall is the G-Men’s receivers coach, and he was Thomas’ position coach as a rookie, when he hauled in 82 catches for 1,282 yards with 10 touchdowns,” Sanchez explains.

“Precisely because Hall was able to get the most out of Thomas once, he could help him enjoy a career revival in the Big Apple.”

Commanders Also in Mix for Reunion Narrative

It isn’t just the Giants eyeing a massive LSU reunion narrative with Thomas Jr., though. The Washington Commanders also have a solid LSU narrative waiting to happen, if they can convince the Jaguars before the Giants.

“The Washington Commanders would also make sense because of Jaylen Daniels, his quarterback at LSU,” Sanchez writes.

With the Giants, Thomas Jr. and Nabers would be a WR-WR duo, and he would still need to build some chemistry with QB J.J. McCarthy.

With Jayden Daniels, though, Thomas Jr. already shares some QB-WR chemistry from their LSU days.

“Some of those clubs, like the Commanders and New York, may have a bit of an edge because of Thomas’ past connections, but Jacksonville would most likely send him to whoever makes the highest possible bid. And that’s the thing, the Jaguars trusted Thomas, but he wasn’t able to come through. They don’t have an obligation to find the best possible destination for him and need to instead get the best possible value for him.”