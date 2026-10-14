Insider: Jaguars Could Revisit Star WR Contract Talks In-Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars and wide receiver Parker Washington were in negotiations on a contract extension before the season started. However, reports were that Washington felt he could earn more during the season and elected to bet on himself. After just five games into the 2026 season, the Jaguars might be ready to pay Washington what he thought he was worth, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Graziano noted that the hot start to the season could lead to the two sides coming together on an extension during the season.

“Washington and the Jaguars discussed a contract extension before the season, but they weren’t able to reach an agreement,” wrote Graziano. “Don’t be surprised if those discussions pick up again during the season. The Jaguars aren’t one of the teams that refuses to do in-season extensions.”

Graziano added that the Jaguars extended both wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the regular season in the past.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Pick Up Talks with Parker Washington

The former sixth-round pick is entering the last year of his rookie deal. Washington put up just 132 yards in his rookie season, as he started to make a name for himself. By his second NFL season, he posted 390 yards.

Then, he really broke out, with Head Coach Liam Coen added to the mix. Washington had 847 yards and five touchdowns. Entering the last year of his deal, the Jaguars wanted to sign him at a price of a former sixth-round pick with one year of production. However, Washington viewed himself as an elite receiver and wanted to prove that in his second season with Coen.

His yards per game is up from 53 to 70. He is also up from 2.19 yards per route run in his breakout season to 2.57 yards per route run in 2026. His yards per route run for his career is 1.61, which speaks to his ascension.

Washington Bet on Himself in 2026

Before the season, Washington made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Jaguars.

“The talks are continuing,” said Washington. “I want to be here. The Jags want me to be here.”

However, a few days later, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reported that a deal was unlikely to get done. He noted that the Jaguars offered a deal similar to Michael Wilson’s deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson signed a three-year, $72M extension this offseason.

“Washington, coming off a breakout 2025 season and entering the final year of his rookie contract, is betting on himself in what will be a pivotal 2026 campaign,” wrote Wolfe.

Wilson signed for $24M per year. This past year, Alec Pierce bet on himself during his last year before free agency. He ended up making $28M per year. The thought is that Washington is looking to not only top the Wilson deal, but get closer to, if not top, the Pierce extension.

Now, the Jaguars are more likely to play that price.