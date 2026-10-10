Saquon Barkley Injury Update Changes RB Depth Chart as Jaguars-Eagles Play in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their way to some London luck to begin their sabbatical across the Atlantic.

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ injury report is working heavily in the favor of the Jags, including the names Saquon Barkley and Devonta Smith.

Philadelphia will be without both of those superstar players for Week 5 on Sunday.

It won’t mean the Jags have an easy win on their hands — the Eagles are still a good football team. But it’s certainly a positive that Jacksonville wouldn’t have expected when they first saw this matchup on their schedule.

Saquon Barkley Injury Update

Barkley was officially ruled out on Friday, but it was always trending in that direction.

He sustained a hamstring injury in Week 4, and it is the reason listed on the report that he didn’t participate in practice the entire week.

Barkley has been the Eagles’ unquestioned RB1 since he arrived earlier in his career from the New York Giants.

He ran for more than 2,000 yards in 2024, then had a bit of a bumpier year in 2025.

This season has already been marred by multiple games that Barkley has exited with injury, although Week 5 will be the first game he actually misses.

Eagles RB Depth Chart

The Eagles aren’t just down Barkley in Week 5. They’re also without Tank Bigsby, who was placed on injured reserve.

That left them initially with just one RB remaining on the active roster: Will Shipley, who is best suited as a passing-down back.

The Eagles have called up two RBs from the practice squad for Week 5 in London: Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele.

Pierce had an accomplished tenure with the Houston Texans but declined by the end of his time there. He would seem the most equipped for early-down work. Steele is a bruising runner who previously played for the Chiefs.

It’s hard to know what the breakdown will be exactly, but none of them are Barkley.

Devonta Smith Injury Update

The Eagles are also without their No. 1 wide receiver, Devonta Smith.

The former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama has elevated to WR1 this season after A.J. Brown was traded to the New England Patriots.

Smith has now missed two games in a row due to this injury.

The Eagles’ WR depth chart still includes Dontayvion Wicks, Darius Cooper, Makai Lemon, Elijah Moore and Britain Covey.

Wicks had a hamstring injury in practice this week, but it must not be as bad, because he seems set to play.

Cooper is the sleeper of the bunch, having put together a recent two-TD game as a big target in the red zone.

The Jaguars may not know who to key on as well without the obvious No. 1 out there in Smith, though.