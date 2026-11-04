Jaguars Urged to Trade for 46-game starter to Fix Offensive Need

The Jacksonville Jaguars have mostly been connected to defensive options at the NFL trade deadline. However, the team could add left guard Spencer Burford from the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Aaron Schatz of ESPN.

Schatz notes that Burford would solve an underrated need at a position of need.

“Pass blocking is one of the Jaguars’ few weaknesses this season, and right guard Ezra Cleveland’s 78.7% pass block win rate ranks 63rd out of 66 qualifying guards,” wrote Schatz. “Burford is on a one-year contract in Las Vegas, and his pass block win rate is 90.5%, which ranks 10th.”

The obvious issue with the ESPN analyst’s reasoning is that the Jaguars’ biggest hole is at right guard. However, Burford plays left guard.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade for Las Vegas Raiders Left Guard Spencer Burford

Burford is a former fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. To be fair to Schatz, he spent his first two seasons with the 49ers as their right guard and even made a run to the Super Bowl with San Francisco in that role.

However, the 49ers drafted Dominick Puni to replace him. In 2024, Burford mostly rode the bench. Then, in 2025, he emerged as their starting left guard.

That allowed him to sign a one-year, $3.3M deal to start for the Raiders.

Overall, he has 46 career starts, with 17 at left guard and 29 at right guard. He has 1,708 snaps at right guard and 1,199 snaps at left guard. He also has 32 snaps at left tackle and 26 at right tackle.

Still, he has not played right guard since 2023. The Raiders have Trey Zuhn starting at right guard. They also have Caleb Rogers and Jackson Powers-Johnson who could replace Burford. So, Schatz is correct that a trade makes sense. The big question is whether the Jags want to try him at right guard.

Jags Have Need at Right Guard

Jacksonville is currently starting rookie Emmanuel Pregnon at left guard. He has had ups and downs as a starter, but he is a rookie who is progressing, so the team is not going to move him from that spot.

Ezra Cleveland was not expected to start, but injuries have consistently made him an option for the Jags. However, he has struggled this season and is due a contract at the end of the year. Jacksonville is highly unlikely to extend him, as they need to look for an upgrade this offseason.

The Jaguars could add Burford for a short-term upgrade. If he fits on the right side, they can try to extend him. If not, they can move on with minimal cost. At worst, he gives them the depth they need.

Whether it is Burford or not, if the Jaguars make a move on the offensive side of the football at the trade deadline, it is going to be someone who can step in at right guard.