Jaguars Silence Trade Deadline Rumors With Latest Re-Signing of $29M Veteran

Faced with an overnight emergency on their interior line, the Jacksonville Jaguars brought back a familiar face.

The Jaguars re-signed defensive tackle Austin Johnson after DaVon Hamilton’s season-ending quad injury on Monday.

Johnson comes into a familiar system, since he spent the 2025 season with the Jaguars before signing with the Buffalo Bills this season. He appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars last season, registering 12 tackles, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, and a pass defended.

In a corresponding move, the team has released LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.

Jaguars Re-Sign Austin Johnson: What It Means

The timing speaks volumes. Jacksonville’s narrative in the trade market instantly flipped from fielding offers on Brian Thomas Jr. to hunting for immediate interior help.

Instead of burning draft capital on a blockbuster trade for a nose tackle who would take weeks to learn the playbook, general manager James Gladstone grabbed a plug-and-play veteran. Heading into a short week against a heavy-hitting Baltimore Ravens squad on Thursday night, the Jaguars couldn’t afford to onboard a stranger.

Johnson already speaks their language, making this the most logical band-aid available.

Whether head coach Liam Coen promotes Johnson off the practice squad to the active 53-man roster for Thursday night remains to be seen. But until more depth arrives, the heavy lifting falls squarely on Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

Matt Dickerson Expected to Be Hamilton’s Replacement at Nose Tackle

While third-round rookie Albert Regis is the direct nose tackle backup on paper, expect veteran Matt Dickerson to absorb the lion’s share of interior snaps while the rookie gets up to speed.

Locker room leaders are already backing Dickerson to handle the dirty work.

“Matt Dickerson has been a guy since he got here, he’s been working, working, working. I think he was on practice squad when he first got here, but he was disruptive right away,” Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun said Monday.

“And it’s just the way that he plays selfless, like I’m talking about building the wall for the team, holding double teams, running the stunts right and stuff; he’s selfless and definitely plays with a lot of grit and determination. I definitely appreciate him for it. So, we have a lot of faith in Dickerson and then whoever else we’re going to put in there. Just knowing the kind of guy that he is, he’s ready for success in that same spot.”