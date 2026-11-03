Insider Details Jaguars Pursuit of Top-Tier Deadline Move

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be genuinely interested in adding a big name at the NFL trade deadline. NFL insider Ian Rapoport made an appearance on NFL Live and reported that the Jaguars have been kicking the tires on a top-tier talent on the defensive line.

“My understanding is the Jacksonville Jaguars and James Gladstone, the general manager, have been working the phones over the last several days targeting a top-tier defensive lineman. Will they get one? We don’t know,” Rapoport noted. “I know Jeffery Simmons was someone they were interested. They never going to do that in the division, but certainly, especially losing DaVon Hamilton, big run stuffer and a menace in the middle. That is an area of need for them.”

This is not the only smoke that has tied the Jaguars to a move on the defensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars Looking to Make Top-Tier Trade on Defensive Line

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Monday that the Jaguars were ramping up their interest after the Hamilton injury. However, he also made it clear that Jacksonville was kicking the tires on trades before the injury.

“The belief in league circles is that Jacksonville has been looking for interior DL help at the deadline. That need only amplifies with Hamilton out,” tweeted Fowler.

Considering the Simmons trade was before the Hamilton injury, it adds up that the Jaguars were already looking at tackles before Hamilton went down. They were looking at top-tier guys before the injury as well.

With Hamilton injured, the smoke is starting to get a lot harder to miss. The Jaguars are hot in their pursuit of a big name.

Jaguars Tied to Big-Name Defensive Linemen at Trade Deadline

Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed Moro Ojomo of the Philadelphia Eagles as the third-best option at any position and the best defensive tackle to acquire at the trade deadline.

“Ojomo is in the final year of his rookie deal,” wrote Popper. “The Eagles are on a downward trajectory. They have also given large extensions to two interior defenders in Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. Ojomo, like Milton Williams in 2025, is potentially headed to free agency if he is not traded. It is difficult to allocate three sizable veteran contracts to one position group. Ojomo can provide interior pass rush. He was tied for the team lead in pressures through eight weeks with 18.”

Ryan O’Halloran of Jacksonville.com also noted that Davis could be an option for the team if the Eagles want to keep Ojomo.

Other defensive tackles noted by Popper are Roy Lopez of the Arizona Cardinals, Zach Sieler of the Miami Dolphins, and Dalvin Tomlinson of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The reality is that the Jaguars have options, and many names have been connected to the team before this report. With Rapoport confirming they are looking at the defensive tackle market, all of these options appear much more realistic.

The trade deadline is now seven days away. Jacksonville plays the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in Week 9, giving them extra time to prepare for the deadline.