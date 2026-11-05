Jaguars Reveal Plans for Bhayshul Tuten Usage in Week 9

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten was considered a true game-time decision after not practicing all week due to an ankle and foot injury. However, not only will Tuten be active for the Jaguars’ Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but the Jaguars plan to give him a normal, if not heavy, workload, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler saw Tuten work out before the game. He left the field, and shortly after, Fowler heard from a source that the plan is to let it rip with Tuten.

“Tuten went through extensive pregame workout and is cleared to play tonight, plans to ‘let it rip,’ per source,” Fowler tweeted.

Tuten went through extensive pregame workout and is cleared to play tonight, plans to ‘let it rip,’ per source. https://t.co/ygcIKNwRwP pic.twitter.com/xq3JSIHrWw— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 5, 2026

There does not appear to be any limitations holding him back this week. He will be a full go.

If fantasy football managers are looking for an answer on whether to start Tuten or leave him on the bench, ESPN insiders are suggesting he gets into the lineup this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten Expected to Get a Full Workload

Getty Runningback Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten did not practice all week, which made his status very questionable. However, the Jags feel confident that he should be good to go.

There was a lot of talk that Chris Rodriguez would step into a bigger role with Tuten out, or somewhat limited. The Jaguars are playing on a short week, and it appears to be a good chance of rain for game time.

More than that, the Jaguars are big favorites. The Ravens are expected to play their third-string quarterback. So, the Jags could likely win the game without much help from Tuten. They could also establish an early lead and then sit on it.

However, all reports indicate that Tuten is not going to be limited in any capacity. Tuten averages 15.7 attempts per game. The projection should be for him to get around that number, despite his injury concerns and the chances of a Jaguars lead.

Jaguars Have Plan for Tuten

Tuten has been a breakout fantasy football pick this season. He has 110 rushes for 492 yards and 14 receptions for 181 yards. The best trait he possesses is his big-play ability. Tuten can turn any run into a 20-yard carry or a game-changing touchdown. So, even if the Jaguars did take an early lead and decided to rest Tuten late, he still might be able to produce in a big way.

It will be interesting to see if he can live up to his typical standards. The Jaguars do not think he will be limited in any way.