Jaguars 12-Year Veteran Makes Iconic TD vs. Eagles, Earns Praise From Liam Coen

Ameer Abdullah saw the field for merely a few seconds on Sunday for the Jaguars, but he owned the play of the game and the entire highlight reel.

With just eight seconds left and heartbreak staring Jacksonville in the face, Abdullah hit the seam like he was shot out of a cannon. He exploded past the first wave of Eagles defenders, shook off a diving arm tackle, and dragged the entire sideline with him for 53 yards.

Ameer Abdullah’s Game-Changing Touchdown Leaves Liam Coen Impressed

In six seconds flat, he turned a deficit into prime position for a game-winning boot.

It wasn’t just a big play—it was an instant game-changer that gave Cam Little just enough real estate to sink the walk-off 57-yarder.

Even before he stepped off the field or celebrated that victory, head coach Liam Coen knew the question was coming, and he kept his praise ready.

“That is that dude,” Coen said in his post-game press conference. “That guy is one of the first in the building every single day. Ameer, to get in our building this spring, Ameer had four votes, four or five votes to be a captain.”

“I mean, he made such an impression on this team right away, right from the beginning. He takes care of his body, he takes care of his mind, he prepares to be a starter. He’s been one of the best human beings, and a guy that I cannot say enough about, has gone through so much in these last six months, actually. And I pray for him, I love him to death, and I’m very proud of him today.”

Abdullah History With Jaguars Makes the TD More Special

What really makes Coen’s every word much heavier and more meaningful for Abdullah is his history with the Jags.

That iconic run didn’t come out of nowhere. Abdullah is a 12-year veteran of the NFL and was just signed by Jacksonville as a free agent in May. And he had to convince Coen and the entire staff to spend an extra roster spot on him, when they already had three players, Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez, and LeQuint Allen, as sure-shot depth.

Signing a 33-year-old return specialist on a roster packed with young backfield talent was a calculated gamble for Liam Coen. But six months later in London, seven seconds of execution paid off half a year of patience—handing Jacksonville a walk-off win over the Eagles and proving Coen right.