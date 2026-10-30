Here’s What We Know on Brian Thomas Jr. Benching vs. Playing in Week 8 for Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. didn’t play a single snap in the second half the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field.

That was in London in Week 6, when the Jaguars lost a close game to the Houston Texans. Thomas had been fully benched, not playing at all as the Jags failed to pull off a key AFC South victory.

The Jags then had a bye in Week 7, so it’s been a bit out of sight, out of mind as to what will happen with Thomas.

The Jaguars are back in action in Week 8, though, so Thomas’ status is quite relevant.

Players of his ilk aren’t usually benched permanently, but given the lack of impact that he has had on this season, it has felt like anything could be possible here.

Thomas is still in trade rumors, too, although none of those have come to fruition yet.

Here’s what we know about his Week 8 status.

Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing This Week?

The expectation is that Thomas will be back on the field for the Jaguars this week, at least in some capacity.

“Every player has ups and downs, and it’s just week to week in the NFL,” coach Liam Coen said this week, via the Associated Press. “I fully anticipate he’s going to make plays for us this Sunday. It’s just every week different guys step up, different guys make plays, and you’ve got to be able to be consistent with their approach as a coach to say, ‘OK, you got to keep giving people opportunities.’ But also, when there’s a hot hand going, you got to go with the hot hand a little bit here and there, and that’s just the way the game flows.”

Thomas has lost out on playing time throughout this season to sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron, which is not something anyone saw coming before the year.

Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers have maintained their big roles atop the depth chart, and Travis Hunter has made more impact lately, too.

But it sounds at least like Thomas won’t be fully out of action. It’s just not clear how many snaps he might actually get.

Brian Thomas Jr. Comments on Benching

Thomas is saying the right things about what happened.

“I really just wanted to flush it, come back ready with a different mindset, come back ready to go,” Thomas said this week, via the AP. “It’s football at the end of the day. Got more things out there to do. I’m just trying to be a team player, just going out there, helping out, trying to do anything I can to help the team win, whether it’s blocking, just trying to do everything I can do to be the best team player I can.”

Thomas had a fast start to his NFL career but has floundered lately. It’ll be up to him to respond now.

“Everybody goes through adversity,” Thomas said. “You just got to keep fighting through it. That’s the only way I know how to get through it. Just keep fighting through it, and I mean, that’s what I’m going to continue to do. Keep fighting and keep coming in with a good mindset. Keep working hard each and every day of practice, going out there doing the little things, trying to be the best that I can be.”