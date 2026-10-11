Where is Bhayshul Tuten From? Nationality, Parents, Name Origin for Jaguars RB

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a rising star in their backfield.

His name is Bhayshul Tuten.

There have certainly never been any other players in NFL history with that name, so he catches your eye right off the bat for that.

Then you watch him play for a while, and it’s clear Tuten has an impressive future ahead of him — not to mention a dynamic present.

Still, his name continues to catch the eye of football fans, and it’s worth a deeper look.

Where is Bhayshul Tuten From?

Bhayhsul Tuten is originally from Paulsboro, New Jersey.

That’s where he played high school football — at Paulsboro High School.

In high school, Tuten ran for 3,768 yards on 8.8 yards per carry while scoring 77 touchdowns, and he added seven receiving touchdowns, three kick return scores and one punt return TD.

Tuten also ran the eighth-fastest 60-meter time in South Jersey history, at 7.03 seconds, according to his Virginia Tech bio page.

Bhayshul Tuten Parents

Tuten’s family was filled with track stars.

His dad was a sprinter, and his mother was a record-breaking hurdler.

Bhayshul Tuten grew up in a family of track athletes. Father was a sprinter. Mother was a record-breaker in the hurdles. 10.9 100-meter athlete himself in HS. Tuten can goooooo. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 1, 2025

Bhayshul Tuten’s Nationality

While Tuten’s name is unique, he’s from the United States and it’s not clear what the origins of the name might be.

Those websites that give you an explanation that a certain name means a certain thing in a long-existing language don’t have such information on the name Bhayshul.

Tuten, according to Ancestry.com, is an English last name with roots in Yorkshire and Cumbria — essentially, in Old English.

Some roots of the last name Tuten may come from a word that meant “lookout,” as in a person who carries out the watch.

Bhayshul Tuten College

Tuten went from Paulsboro High School in New Jersey to North Carolina A&T for two years. He impressed there as a sophomore with 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns.

That earned him a transfer to Virginia Tech, where he played another two seasons. Tuten was twice chosen second-team All-ACC while with the Hokies.

The Jaguars picked him out of Virginia Tech in the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 104 overall pick, a fourth-rounder.

Tuten was a backup to Travis Etienne as a rookie, but Etienne left for the Saints in the offseason, pushing Tuten into the RB1 role for the Jaguars.