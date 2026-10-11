Why Brian Thomas Jr. is Still Playing for Jaguars After Ejection Confusion

For those just turning on the Jacksonville Jaguars game as the opening kickoff was happening, they might’ve heard the NFL Network announcers mention that “Brian Thomas Jr.” was involved in a dispute at midfield.

And then that player was ejected.

It wasn’t actually the star wide receiver, though. Names are tricky, especially on this Jags roster.

Why is Brian Thomas Jr. Still Playing?

The key to this whole thing is that Brian Thomas Jr., the wide receiver, wasn’t ejected.

The player who was ejected was Bryan Thomas Jr., the defensive lineman.

Yep, both play for Jacksonville, which can lead to confusion.

It’s rare that it would lead to confusion like this, though. How often is a player ejected? Not very, and certainly not a guy who shares a name with one of his teammates.

No, they’re not related, for those wondering. That makes sense, of course, because a family probably wouldn’t name one kid Brian and another Bryan.

Why Was Bryan Thomas Jr. Ejected?

The defensive player Thomas got involved in a dispute at midfield with Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

It was the opening kickoff, and the Jaguars’ Bryan Thomas Jr. was one of the blockers on the return team, while Trotter was trying to make a play for the kicking team.

The cameras didn’t have a great view, but it was clear the pair got upset with one another and essentially took each other to the ground.

There are a number of things that can lead to an ejection, including a closed-fist punch, but it was a heavily occupied spot on the field that made it tough to tell exactly what may have happened.

Regardless, the outcome was this: Bryan Thomas Jr. is ejected, not Brian Thomas Jr.

Why Brian Thomas Jr. Isn’t Doing Anything

The other irony of this is that Brian Thomas Jr., the wide receiver, is off to an incredibly slow start to the season.

He’s been involved in trade rumors, and it’s not clear whether he’ll regain his role as one of the top targets for the Jaguars.

He’s out there on the field each week, and he did grab a Week 4 touchdown, but he has yet to resemble the player he was as a rookie in 2024.