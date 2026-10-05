Why Gabe Davis is Still a Free Agent After Jaguars, Bills Stints

Tyreek Hill has been garnering the headlines in recent days.

Among the available free agent wide receivers with ample NFL experience, he seems to top the current list, with rumors that he may return to his original team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill is far from the only veteran available to be signed, though.

Another is Gabe Davis, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills.

As the NFL season concludes Week 4, Davis still isn’t with a team. He’s probably not at the peak of his abilities anymore, but it’s still a bit of a surprise.

Why is Gabe Davis Still a Free Agent?

The free agency of Davis seems to be at least in part due to injury.

He tore his ACL in January playing for the Bills, which set back any offseason plans of joining a new team.

“Gabe Davis has struggled to find himself since the end of his first stint in Buffalo, struggling in Jacksonville before spending a portion of 2025 back with the Bills, and an ACL tear suffered in January derailed his offseason,” wrote Dan Treacy of The Sporting News on Monday. “Whether he’s close to full health isn’t clear at this point, but Davis is nine months removed from the injury and could become an option for teams down the stretch if not sooner.”

ACL tears are viewed as anything from nine months to 12 months on the recovery timeline.

The January injury means that October is the front end of that, so if Davis was waiting to workout for teams when he was healthy, maybe that can start happening somewhat soon.

Of course, there’s really know way to know what level of healed Davis is. He could still have some time to go. Since he’s not with a team, there’s no information out there unless Davis chooses to post something himself on social media — which has not been the case.

Gabe Davis Stats

Davis originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Central Florida.

He played his first four seasons in Buffalo and topped out at 836 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2022 season. He also had his famous four-TD game in the playoffs against the Chiefs.

Davis’ play with the Bills earned him a contract with the Jags, for whom he played 10 games in 2024 with 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Ineffectiveness and injury ended Davis’ tenure with the Jags before it could get any further.

When he was available during the 2025 season, the Bills picked him up. He had 12 catches for 129 yards and a TD while appearing in six games down the stretch.

Davis got hurt during the playoffs in 2025 and didn’t get a chance to contribute in Buffalo’s season-ending loss to the Broncos.

Still just 27 years old, Davis will believe he can still make an NFL impact. Once he proves he’s healthy, it will simply be a matter of Big Game Gabe finding a team that still believes in him, too.