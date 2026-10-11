Why Jaguars Fans Chant ‘Duval’ Even in London

London is becoming like a second home for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags are stationed across the Atlantic for the next couple weeks, but the organization is more and more comfortable there with each season. It’s a place they know how to operate in with having gone over there so frequently in recent years.

Part of the key is that the Jags make themselves feel right at home in the stadium.

You’ll hear a familiar chant to what you’ll hear in Jacksonville: “Duval!” — or more like “Duuuuuuvallllll!”

No, they aren’t chanting for former MLB player Adam Duvall.

Why Do Jaguars Fans Chant ‘Duval’?

The explanation here is quite simple: The Jags are from Duval.

Specifically, Jacksonville is located in Duval County in the state of Florida.

Teams across the NFL over the last decade or so have looked for ways to embrace their own identity while also providing their fans an opportunity to cheer in unison.

International football — what the U.S. calls soccer — is famous for its fan-involved chants.

American football has never really had that, outside of maybe college football fight songs.

But the NFL has added some chances in recent years. The “Skol” routine for the Minnesota Vikings is one of the big ones.

Duval for the Jaguars is also one that has caught on.

The Jags aren’t as much of a national brand, so less fans actually know about it. But it’s certainly a common theme at games in Jacksonville.

Sure, it’s a bit weird to do the chant across the pond, but in some ways it’s even cooler, because the Jaguars are repping where they come from.

Why Jaguars Play So Many Games in London

Of course, this discussion raises the simple question of what Jacksonville is doing not playing at home.

But the reality is that for more than a decade, they’ve been part of an agreement that essentially makes London their home away from home.

The Jags play in one of the NFL’s smallest markets, and the chance to add revenue and fans by playing in London was one that owner Shad Khan decided not to pass up.

At first, it seemed a bit odd, and also like not that much of a draw.

These days, though, the Jaguars are really good, and fans are also used to them playing in London. Their games across the ocean have gotten good enthusiasm and have served as a way for Jacksonville to expand its brand.

And no matter where they go, the Jaguars will always be fond of Duval County.