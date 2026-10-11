Why Jaguars’ TD Didn’t Count as Fight Breaks Out, Flags Fly

Josh Cameron took the opening kickoff of the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ London game in Week 5 back for a touchdown.

It didn’t count, and that wasn’t all. The Jags and Philadelphia Eagles had flags both during and after the play. Two players were ejected. It was a wild start.

Here’s all that we know.

Why Jaguars TD Didn’t Count

The touchdown didn’t count because Jacksonville committed a penalty on the play.

There was actually an illegal formation for the Eagles on the kickoff, so it could’ve counted.

But on the return, the Jaguars committed a holding. That meant there were offsetting penalties on the play, so they actually had to do the kickoff all over again.

Then there were two post-play penalties.

Who Was Ejected?

The Eagles’ Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was ejected.

So was the Jaguars’ Bryan Thomas Jr.

They appeared to be violent after the play near midfield. The NFL Network broadcast didn’t have a great view of what happened, because the cameras were following the long kick return.

How This Impacts Game

This impacts both teams in different ways.

The Jaguars don’t get the touchdown due to the mid-play hold — but there are holding calls on returns all the time, so it’s not that unusual.

The ejections matter more for Philadelphia. Trotter is a key piece of their defense.

Thomas, the player ejected for Jacksonville, isn’t the WR Brian Thomas Jr. but instead a reserve defensive lineman. That won’t impact the Jaguars as much.