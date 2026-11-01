Why Jaguars Are Wearing New Uniforms Today vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying something new on Sunday.

The uniforms they’re wearing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 haven’t been worn before by the Jags.

They have the potential to be an instant fan favorite. We’ll break them down here.

#Jaguars uniforms today 🐆🐆 https://t.co/JKMxtrwKoc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 1, 2026

Why Are Jaguars Wearing Different Uniforms?

The Jags are wearing for the first time their “Rivalries” design, a new theme put out by the NFL this season.

Some teams have already worn their “Rivalries” look, but Sunday will be the first time for the Jaguars.

This is how ESPN described the look:

Jacksonville’s look is nicknamed “Bold City,” and the team will wear the uniform against the Indianapolis Colts, who debuted their own “Rivalries” design in Week 3. The uniform includes a teal-glossed helmet with a gold face mask and “904,” Jacksonville’s area code, on the front and “Duuuval,” the team’s rallying cry, on the back. The white jerseys include black numbers and “Jaguars” in cursive. They both feature gold trimming, while the numbers have a teal shadow and jaguar-print pattern. A similar pattern appears on the black pants, which also have a teal stripe that includes gold trim running down the side. One neat detail is the names of Jacksonville neighborhoods hidden within the spots on the pants.

Jaguars Helmet

The Jaguars’ helmet on Sunday is a cool look. It’s got the teal looking particularly bright.

The teal of the helmet matches the stripe going down the pants, which is a subtle but cool combination.

The picture shared earlier in the article by NFL insider Jordan Schultz shows Travis Hunter playing with jaguar-print gloves. If every player has those, that adds to the look even more.

NFL Rivalries Uniforms

The NFL introduced the Rivalries series in collaboration with Nike. It’s similar to the NBA’s “City Edition” look and MLB’s “City Connect” look.

The idea is to give cool shoutouts to an individual city and fanbase, which the Jags’ new jersey does.

There’s also obvious incentive for the NFL to have new uniforms — it gives them the chance to sell more merchandise.

The best way for a jersey to win over a fanbase? Wins. If a team plays well in a new look, it feels a lot more appreciated quite quickly.