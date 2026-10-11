Why Josh Cameron is Getting Targets Over Brian Thomas Jr. for Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have given a couple of first-half chances to a young, big, athletic wide receiver on the perimeter.

It’s not Brian Thomas Jr. in London on Sunday in Week 5, though. It’s Josh Cameron.

Plenty of fans are probably wondering who Cameron even is — the late-round rookie has been pretty unheralded outside of Jacksonville, but he already has found the end zone earlier this season.

Thomas, of course, is the former first-round pick who was a rookie star in 2024 who has declined over the past two seasons.

At this point, Cameron seems to be even potentially preferred to Thomas by QB Trevor Lawrence.

Why is Josh Cameron Catching Passes, not Brian Thomas Jr.?

The Jaguars clearly don’t trust BTJ as much as they used to.

He still is on the field a lot, but a couple weeks ago, he actually had exactly the same snap count in a game as Cameron.

Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers are both on the field almost all the time for the Jaguars, so if Jacksonville is going to get Cameron into the action, it sometimes has to come at the expense of Thomas.

Cameron’s pedigree certainly isn’t that of Thomas, but it’s clear he’s got some ability.

Thomas did catch a Week 4 touchdown, but in Week 5, Cameron got two second-quarter targets in the red zone — including one catch over the middle, and then one incompletion to him in the end zone.

There’s definitely a bit of a battle for target share on their hands in Jacksonville.

Josh Cameron’s Other Talent

Cameron is such an athlete that the Jaguars also have him returning kickoffs.

He began Sunday’s game in London by returning the opening kick to the end zone. It didn’t count, though. There was a holding on the Jaguars.

Still, it showed just how special a player he is with the ball in his hands. At this point, it’s safe to expect the Jaguars to keep looking for ways to get Cameron the football.

It just seems like that’s coming at the expense of BTJ at the moment.

Thomas may still end up as a trade candidate at some point, too. If the Jaguars were to ever trade Thomas, it may open up even more opportunity for Cameron, which would be cool for the rookie, for sure.